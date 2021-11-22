New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Geophysical Surveys Continue to Identify New Drill Targets - Kinsley Mountain Gold Project - Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ("New Placer Dome" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NGLD)(OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE:BM5) is pleased to announce the completion of the first half of the 2021 induced polarization (IP) / resistivity geophysical surveys and currently underway at its flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") in Nevada.

Kinsley Mountain is located 90 km south of the Long Canyon Mine1, operated by the Newmont/Barrick Joint Venture, Nevada Gold Mines. It hosts Carlin-style gold mineralization under and adjacent to a historical open-pit, run-of-mine heap leach operation, and hosts an Indicated Resource at the Western Flank Zone (WFZ) of 302,000 ounces of gold grading 6.11 g/t Au (1.54 million tonnes)[1].

The first phase of the 2021 IP/resistivity geophysical surveys infilled the area between the WFZ and Shale Saddle 2020 survey grids. There is a correlation between enhanced chargeability and drill confirmed high grade gold sulphide mineralization at the WFZ. At Shale Saddle, anomalous gold values were discovered on the periphery of a 500 by 250 metre untested chargeability anomaly.

Seven lines, totaling 30 km line, were completed during the first phase of surveying, extending the existing 2020 Shale Saddle grid north to connect and overlap with the south end of the WFZ grid (Figure 1) Chargeability anomalies were detected on all lines, coincident with modelled Secret Canyon shale rocks, the main host of high-grade sulphide gold mineralization at the WFZ and Secret Spot. The Company's 2020 drilling yielded high-grade gold sulphide intercepts from the Secret Canyon shale including: 10.2 g/t gold (Au) over 6.1 metres within a broader zone averaging 2.63 g/t Au over 38.1 metres in KMR20-017 at the WFZ; and 11.3 g/t Au over 2.9 m within a broader zone grading 3.81 g/t Au over 11.6 m in KMD20-006 at Secret Spot[2]. Significantly, the two holes are separated by a 1.5-kilometer expanse of largely untested Secret Canyon stratigraphy.

Max Sali, CEO and founder of New Placer Dome commented, "The number and quality of new Secret Canyon shale drill targets generated by the first phase of IP/resistivity surveying at Kinsley has far exceeded our expectations. High grade gold mineralization intersected during the Company's 2020 drilling at the WFZ and Secret Spot illustrate the substantial prospectivity of Secret Canyon shale rocks within the Project area. The results of the ongoing geophysical surveys will allow the Company to focus and prioritize drill targeting in its search for blind zones of high-grade gold mineralization within the vast areas of untested Secret Canyon shale throughout the Kinsley Mountain Project."

The new chargeability anomalies occur within areas untested by previous drilling, with each line producing one or more potential drill targets. Several anomalies are spatially associated with major fault structures including the Kinsley NW Fault and the Transverse Fault, which correlate to WFZ and Secret Spot gold mineralization, respectively. Together with anomalies identified by the 2020 Shale Saddle survey, a broad north-south trending zone of elevated chargeability has been delineated over a strike length of 1.5 km.

The next phase of surveying currently underway extends the 2020 WFZ grid to the east, covering the Upper Kinsley Ridge pits and Notch Peak breccias. Two lines, totaling 5 line-km, are planned for the WFZ grid extension. An additional 45 line-km are planned for the underexplored Kinsley North Range, covering a total area of 25 square km of undrilled target host rocks.

Figure 1. Northeast-facing isometric view of the Kinsley Mountain Project showing the 2020 and 2021 IP/resistivity survey chargeability inversions.

Methodology and QA/QC

Seven IP/resistivity lines have been completed to date during 2021 infilling the area between the WFZ and Shale Saddle target. The lines are spaced 150 metres apart, with line lengths ranging from 3.6 to 4.0 kilometres. Data were collected using the Direct Current Resistivity, Induced Polarization ("DCIP") method, on a 16-channel pole-dipole array with a dipole size (a-spacing) of 100 metres. A GDD GRx16 receiver and GDD 5000W-2400V-20A IP Tx model Tx4 transmitter was used. Raw data were loaded into GDD IP Post-Process software and Geosoft Oasis Montaj software for quality control and review. The reviewed data were used to produce pseudo section plots of apparent resistivity and apparent chargeability and were the input for the inversion. Inversions were completed using the UBC-GIF DCIP2D inversion codes. Each line of data was inverted independently. The resistivity and IP inversion is a two-step process. The resistivity inversion is run first, and this model is used in the chargeability inversion. Multiple inversions were completed for quality control.

About New Placer Dome Gold Corp.

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing gold projects in Nevada. New Placer Dome's flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project located 90 km south of the Long Canyon Mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick Joint Venture, Nevada Gold Mines), hosts Carlin-style gold mineralization, previous run of mine heap leach production, and NI 43-101 indicated resources containing 418,000 ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes) and inferred resources containing 117,000 ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes)[3]. The Bolo Project, located 90 km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada, is another core asset, similarly hosting Carlin-style gold mineralization. New Placer Dome also owns 100% of the Troy Canyon Project, located 120 km south of Ely, Nevada. New Placer Dome is run by a strong management and technical team consisting of capital markets and mining professionals with the goal of maximizing value for shareholders through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC), Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a Director of New Placer Dome and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle has verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

