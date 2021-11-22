The result was certified by Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems' (ISE) CalLab and included in the charts of the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory.Scientists at the Helmholtz Center Berlin (HZB) claim to have produced a perovskite/silicon tandem solar cell with a world record efficiency of 29.80%. The result, which has been certified by Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems' (ISE) CalLab, was also included in the charts of the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory. It improves upon the previous ...

