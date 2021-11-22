DJ Freelance.com: Organic growth in Q3 2021: +32%. Positive trend across all the Group's activities

Press release - 22 November 2021

Organic growth in Q3 2021: +32%

Positive trend across all the Group's activities

Freelance.com (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0004187367 - ALFRE), the leader in the relationship between companies and their external talents, has published its consolidated revenue for Q3 2021 (period from 1 January to 30 September 2021).

Unaudited data in EURm 2021(1) 2020 Change (French GAAP) consolidated consolidated First-half revenue 212.0 132.9 +60% Q3 revenue 112.3 84.7 +32% Nine-month revenue 324.3 217.6 +49% (1) including Inop's, integrated on 01/07/2020, Coworkees, on 05/03/2021, and TMC France on 01/07/2021

Q3 2021: Very strong business growth in France and around the world

In Q3 2021, the consolidated revenue of Freelance.com stood at EUR112.3m, representing organic growth of 32% vs Q3 2020, compared with overall growth of 60% (15% organic growth) in the first half of the year. Cumulatively, as at 30 September 2021, Freelance.com had achieved consolidated revenue of EUR324.3m, up 49% (15% organic growth).

This positive movement in Q3 2021 was seen across all of the group's activities in France and internationally and, for the first time, includes the full contribution of revenues achieved by Inop's, the company acquired at the end of June 2020. The strong performance achieved by Inop's in France confirms the quality of the merger and the relevance of the transaction.

In France, Freelance.com achieved total cumulative revenue of EUR280.8m over the first nine months of the year, up 57% compared with the same period in 2020 (EUR178.6m), representing 87% of the group's consolidated total. Growth was up 34% in the third quarter alone, with a total of EUR97.4m.

Internationally, total overall activity in the first nine months of the year was up 11% to EUR43.5m (13% of total revenue). The acceleration in the third quarter was more marked than at the start of the year, with an increase of 24% to EUR14.8m.

Change in pro forma revenue outlook for 2021

The level of activity to date reflects the Group's excellent operational performance and the successful integration of the various acquisitions carried out. It validates Freelance.com's strategy of offering its clients ever more complementarity and value-added services.

In this dynamic context, including the recent acquisition of Helvetic Payroll, the Group is raising its 2021 pro forma revenue outlook, which is now likely to exceed its previous estimate of EUR620m-EUR640m.

As a result of the transformation in the relationship with work, the search for greater autonomy and the need for expertise, the Group confirms its ambition to achieve a business volume of EUR1bn in the medium term.

Upcoming events: - Publication of 2021 revenues on 28 February 2022, after the Euronext markets close

About the freelance.com group

Positioned at the heart of the transformation of the labour market, as the leader in relations between businesses and their external talent in France, Freelance.com relies on a community of 370,000 consultants and experts working as freelancers or in hyper-specialised SMEs.

The Freelance.com group offers a complete range of services, including sourcing expertise, external resource management, project management, wage portage and compliance.

With a proforma turnover of EUR376.3 million in 2020* and a presence in France and abroad (UK, Germany, Morocco, Singapore and Switzerland), Freelance.com is one of the leading players in the Future of Work with a clear mission: to free, simplify and secure relations between businesses and their external talent.

* 2020 pro forma 2020 turnover following the merger with INOP'S on 18 June 2020.

Title: FREELANCE.COM

ISIN: FR0004187367

Mnemonic code: ALFRE

Number of shares comprising the share capital: 55,508,669

For more information, visit freelance.com

