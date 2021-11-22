AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "bbb-" (Good) of EFU General Insurance Limited (EFUG) (Pakistan).

These Credit Rating (rating) actions reflect AM Best's concern regarding EFUG's risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), due to uncertainties regarding the company's estimates of its net retained probable maximum losses (PML) relating to modelled natural catastrophe exposures, and the appropriateness of the company's reinsurance protection against such events.

EFUG's management team has initiated a detailed review of the company's catastrophe exposures, its modelled PML estimates and its reinsurance needs. The ratings are expected to remain under review pending completion of this review, and until AM Best can fully assess the impact of any resulting changes on the company's risk-adjusted capitalisation and balance sheet strength assessment.

