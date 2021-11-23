Resolve Ventures Inc.: Resolve Ventures to Change Name to Atomic Minerals Corporation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Resolve Ventures Inc. ("Resolve" or the "Company") (TSXV:RSV) is pleased to announce that effective November 26, 2021, it will change its name from "Resolve Ventures Inc." to "Atomic Minerals Corporation" to better reflect the new direction of the Company in entering the uranium space.

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX.V") has approved and confirmed that the Company's common shares will commence trading on November 26, 2021, under the new name, Atomic Minerals Corporation with its new trading symbol "ATOM". The Company's new CUSIP number will be 04965P109 and its new ISIN will be CA04965P1099.

President and CEO of the Company, Clive Massey, remarked, "We are very excited to be entering the uranium space and we see this as a huge opportunity to find alternate methods to generate power as fossil fuels are phased out."

The name change does not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the Articles of the Company, the change of name was approved by way of resolutions passed by the board of directors of the Company.

About the Company

Resolve is a Vancouver based publicly listed Uranium exploration company trading on the TSXV. Company is led by a highly skilled management and technical team with numerous previous successes in the junior mining sector.

For further information on the Company, visit www.resolveventures.com or call (604) 644-6794. The new website www.atomicminerals.ca will be up and running as soon as the Company's name change is affected, and its shares commence trading on the TSX.V under its new symbol, ATOM.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Clive H. Massey"

President & CEO

(604) 644-6794

Office (604) 341-6870

