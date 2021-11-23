Slate Asset Management ("Slate" or "the firm"), a global alternative investment platform focused on real estate, today announced that it has appointed Bozena Jankowska as Managing Director and Global Head of Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG"), based in Slate's London office.

Jankowska has nearly two decades of experience at the intersection of finance and corporate responsibility. She will lead the development of best-in-class ESG practices and policies aimed at safeguarding the long-term performance of Slate's global investments. Additionally, Jankowska will oversee and advance Slate's corporate social responsibility strategy and the integration of ESG into Slate's investment and asset management processes, as well as stakeholder communications and reporting. Her focus over the next year will be to complete an ESG assessment of Slate's assets under management, with an initial focus on Europe, before subsequently expanding to the entirety of Slate's global platform.

"We are very pleased to welcome Bozena to our team," said Brady Welch, Founding Partner at Slate. "From the outset, Bozena's commitment to innovation and her entrepreneurial spirit set her apart from other candidates. She led the drive for sustainability in the finance industry well before it became mainstream, and her deep-rooted technical knowledge of complex global sustainability topics will be extremely valuable as we continue driving our ESG strategy forward."

Blair Welch, Founding Partner at Slate Asset Management, added: "We understand that having sound ESG practices underpinning our approach to investment and asset management benefits our tenants, our communities and our investors. Bozena's appointment displays our deep commitment to embedding ESG principles across our business."

Jankowska was Global Co-Head of ESG at Allianz Global Investors ("AGI"), responsible for ESG integration across the firm's investment portfolio. During her 15-year tenure at AGI, she pioneered a number of innovative ESG strategies and processes, establishing a global ESG team and growing AGI's total sustainable investment assets under management from €70 million to over €30 billion. She also designed, managed and marketed the Allianz Global Investors clean technology fund Global Ecotrends which grew from $10 million in seed funding to $1 billion in assets under management, becoming a global franchise for the firm.

After leaving AGI, Jankowska founded a successful women's sustainable fashion label, overseeing the brand's business strategy and creative direction, including sustainable materials research and sourcing, supply chain management, and successful partnerships with non-governmental organizations focused on environmental sustainability.

"I am excited to join an organization that clearly understands how best-in-class ESG practices can play a critical role in long-term value creation," said Jankowska. "I look forward to working with the team at Slate to continue raising the bar on the firm's ESG performance and identifying new and innovative ways to add further rigor to our ESG approach."

Jankowska holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science from the University of Sussex. She completed her Master of Science in Environment Technology with distinction at Imperial College.

Jankowska joined Slate on November 22.

About Slate Asset Management

Slate Asset Management is a global alternative investment platform focused on real estate. We focus on fundamentals with the objective of creating long-term value for our investors and partners. Slate's platform has a range of investment strategies, including opportunistic, value add, core plus and debt investments. We are supported by exceptional people and flexible capital, which enable us to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.

