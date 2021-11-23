Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2021) - Backstageplay Inc. (TSXV: BP) (the "Company") announced that it has re-priced its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") from the price disclosed on November 8, 2021. The Company will now issue up to 2,564,103 (the "Units") at $0.195 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.26 per Warrant Share for a 24 month period from the closing of the Offering. All securities sold in the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance.

The Company may pay a finder's fee on the Offering within the maximum amount permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company may complete multiple closings of the Offering, as subscriptions are received. Each closing is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals.

The total proceeds from the Offering will be used for general corporate working capital.

There is no material fact or material change related to the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Offering remains subject to Exchange approval.

About Backstageplay Inc.

Backstageplay, Inc. is an online and mobile entertainment and marketing company, engaged in the business of social gaming and retention software and services. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.backstageplay.com.

For Further information, please contact:

Backstageplay Contacts:

Scott White, Chief Executive Officer

1 (416) 704-6611

scott@backstageplay.com

Sean Hodgins, Chief Financial Officer

1 (778) 318-1514

sean@backstageplay.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements contained in this release include, but are not limited to, the closing of the Offering, use of proceeds from the Offering, receipt of Exchange, and payment of any finder's fees associated with the Offering. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor IROC accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104822