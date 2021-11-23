DGAP-News: Immunic, Inc.
Immunic, Inc. to Participate in the Piper Sandler & Co. 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
NEW YORK, November 23, 2021 - Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies focused on treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced that Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler & Co. 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, taking place November 29-December 2, 2021.
The pre-recorded presentation is available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site from Monday, November 22 to Thursday, December 2 and on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days after the conference.
