The publisher started a new study on the Europe plastic packaging market, providing a forecast for the period of 2020-2030. In the study, growth opportunity for the plastic packaging market is witnessed. The report provides valuable insights, which enable readers to make winning business decisions for future growth of their businesses.

The report highlights significant factors that are constantly determining the growth of the plastic packaging market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends, and developments, and other insights across various key segments. Macroeconomic factors that are directly or indirectly affecting market growth are also incorporated in the report.

Companies Mentioned

Berry Global Group, Inc

Amcor Plc

Mondi Group Plc

Sonoco Products Company

Sealed Air Corp

Huhtamaki Oyj

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Greif Inc.

Mauser Packaging Solutions

SCHUTZ GmbH Co. KGaA

Coveris Holdings S.A

AptarGroup, Inc

Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH

BUERGO.FOL GmbH

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What will be market size for Europe plastic packaging by the end of 2030?

What will be the impact of COVID-19 on the Europe plastic packaging market?

Which is the most preferred material used for manufacturing plastic packaging in the European market?

Which country will remain most lucrative for market growth?

Which end use holds maximum market share of the Europe plastic packaging market?

Who are major key players in the Europe plastic packaging market?

Key indicators associated with the plastic packaging market have been calculated thoroughly in the report. The study enumerates vital market dynamics such as key drivers, challenges, and trends, along with opportunities in the Europe plastic packaging market. A comprehensive study on the value chain, which includes raw material suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and end users have been incorporated in the Europe market report. Other key aspects laid down in the market include pricing strategy of leading market players and comparative analysis of plastic packaging. Furthermore, forecast factors and forecast scenarios of the Europe plastic packaging market have been covered in the report to understand future prospects of the market.

A comprehensive evaluation and forecast on the Europe plastic packaging market are provided on the material, packaging, end use, and country.

Y-o-Y growth comparison, volume and revenue comparison, and market share comparison of various market segments are provided in the report. The plastic packaging market is analyzed at country level.

The report delivers an exhaustive assessment on the structure of the Europe plastic packaging market, in tandem with a dashboard view of all leading company profiles in the report. Every company's share analysis on market players have also been presented in the report apart from the footprint matrix of profiled market players. The report depicts the presence of plastic packaging manufacturers by leveraging an intensity map. It also highlights key end uses for plastic packaging.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Plastic Packaging Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

3.1. Historical Market Volume (000 Tones) Analysis, 2015-2019

3.2. Current and Future Market Volume (000 Tones) Projections, 2020-2030

3.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4. Europe Plastic Packaging Market Pricing Analysis

4.1. Pricing Break-up

4.2. Europe Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

5. Europe Plastic Packaging Market Demand (Value in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

5.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2019

5.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2020-2030

5.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

5.2.2. Absolute Opportunity Analysis

6. Market Background

6.1. Europe Economic Outlook

6.2. Europe Packaging Industry Overview

6.3. Europe Business Environment Outlook

6.4. Europe GDP Growth Outlook

6.5. Macro-Economic Factors

6.6. Forecast Factors Relevance Impact

6.7. Value Chain

6.8. Market Dynamics

6.9. Impact of COVID-19

7. Europe Plastic Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Material

8. Europe Plastic Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Packaging

9. Europe Plastic Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by End Use

10. Europe Plastic Packaging Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, Country

11. Market Structure Analysis

11.1. Market Analysis, by Tier of Plastic Packaging Companies

11.2. Market Share Analysis of Top Players

11.3. Market Presence Analysis

12. Competition Analysis

12.1. Competition Dashboard

12.2. Competition Benchmarking

12.3. Competition Deep Dive (Key Players)

13. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

14. Research Methodology

