Star Alliance International Corp.: Star Alliance Continues Its Growth in the Mining Industry

Introducing An Environmentally Safe New Technology for Extracting Gold from Oxide Ores

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL) is pleased to announce that it has today signed a letter of intent to acquire the worldwide licensing rights to the patented green System of Gold Extraction known as Genesis. Extensive field tests have demonstrated that the Genesis reactor is suitable for economically extracting gold from oxide ores where the presence of gold is as little as 0.25 parts per million.

Richard Carey, CEO of Star Alliance International, commented, "This exciting new economical process for extracting ore will not only be used at our mine but will be licensed to many other mining operations around the world. This process brings a totally environmentally safe ore extraction system that will not only be less expensive but will generate more gold for the mining companies that use it. Star has agreed to invest up to $4 million to be used to introduce this fully tested system to the mining community. I believe the potential benefits of Genesis to our company, not only at our mine but also for other mining Companies, through our exclusive license, will greatly enhance shareholder value. We will close this transaction over the next thirty days. Please stay tuned for more updates!"

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", "we", "us") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014 under the laws of the State of Nevada.

In August 2019, following a change in control, the Company acquired the mining claims, buildings and equipment from Troy Mining Corporation. The Project is located at the base of the "gold mother lode" in one of the three major vein belts where the greatest concentration of minerals settled over the years in California.

Since August 2019, although delayed by Covid 19 and the problems created by the fires in California last year, the Company has worked with the government departments so that a plan of operation of the mine can be submitted and approved.

Our gold estimates have been confirmed by geologists showing significant reserves of gold located in veins within the areas that are covered by our mining leases.

While primarily a gold recovery project, the geologist and assay reports indicate the amount of recoverable silver available in quantity is equal to that of gold which adds significantly to the bottom-lineprofit.

The Company plans to commence mining as soon as is feasibly possible.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intend to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

For more information contact:

Richard Carey

E Mail: info@staralliancemines.com

Web Site: staralliancemines.com

Twitter: @staralliancin1

SOURCE: Star Alliance International Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/674292/Star-Alliance-Continues-Its-Growth-in-the-Mining-Industry