The "Retailing in Germany Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides both the historic and forecast market data of total retail sales in Germany. It illustrates the data with charts, graphs and tables summarizing the value trends, with individual sector details in overall retail. The forecasts include the impact of COVID-19 on growth. The report also reveals major retailers in each sector and their market share along with their price and market positioning in 2020.

This report uses data from the publisher's Retail database showing the trends in the market and sectors by value. It also reveals the major retailers by market share in 2020 in each of the sectors. All data includes the impact COVID-19 has had on sales in 2020 (forecasted at the date of publication).

Scope

The overall retail industry in Germany is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% between 2020 and 2025 to reach EUR 678.8 bn.

Food Grocery is the dominating sector with EUR 266.4 bn in 2020 but Clothing Footwear is the fastest growing sector, which will grow at 6.5% CAGR between 2020-2025 to reach EUR 79.8 bn.

Hypermarkets, Supermarkets and hard discounters is the leading channel, but online channel is expected to see the maximum growth during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 8.0% between 2020-2025 to reach EUR 122.7 bn.

The Germany retail industry is dominated by mass market players

Key Topics Covered:

Key Findings

The State of the Nation

The State of Retail

Clothing Footwear

Food Grocery

Electricals

Health Beauty

Home

Others

Definitions

Methodology

