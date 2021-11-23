The H122 IFRS profit of £53.9m was the highest that Picton Property Income has ever recorded for a six-month period. EPRA earnings and dividends also grew as the property portfolio showed further strong outperformance. Strong reversionary potential and financial flexibility for accretive acquisitions are positive indicators for further growth, while Picton is attuned to the value-creating potential of sector consolidation.

