Cognovi Labs Receives 2021 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award from U.S. Department of Labor

DAYTON, OH and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized Cognovi Labs as one of the 849 recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire and retain veterans.

"Our mission to provide solutions that positively impact not just our clients but society as a whole extends far beyond the workplace," said Beni Gradwohl, Ph.D., Co-Founder & CEO of Cognovi Labs and Cognovi Government Services. "We are committed to giving back to our communities by supporting our veterans and others that stand on the front lines to create a safer and more secure world for everyone."

Recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation, and tuition assistance programs for veterans. More than 1,400 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.

About Cognovi Labs

Cognovi Labs and Cognovi Government Services, a Cognovi Labs company, provide Psychological Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions to measure the emotional drivers behind human decisions in order to predict and shape the outcome. Cognovi Government Services provides government clients the next generation actionable insights and execution platform to detect emerging security threats, counter disinformation campaigns and protect the mental health of U.S. service members and veterans.

Clients range from investment management firms to large consumer-facing corporations to the U.S. Government.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate an unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring, and retaining veterans. There are two award tiers: platinum and gold. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.gov .

