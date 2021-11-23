Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2021) - NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV: NBM) (OTCQB: NBMFF) ("NEO" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Dr. Byeong-Su Kim to the Scientific Advisory Board. His research and expertise are with polymer materials with an emphasis on lithium-ion battery binder technologies, synthesis of functional polyethers and polymeric therapeutics, and smart hybrid nanomaterials.

Dr. Kim retains a total of 162 publications with over a total of 10,000 citations and possesses over 30 patents which include robust binder technologies for lithium-ion battery electrodes. His outstanding research in polymer materials has led him to receive the Excellent Mid-Career Polymer Research Award through the Polymer Society of Korea in 2019 and was elected as a Fellow of Young Korean Academy of Science and Technology by the Korean Academy of Science and Technology (KAST) in 2017.

The binder is an essential component when manufacturing silicon anodes as the binder holds the electrode material together with the copper current foil. Utilizing robust binder technologies with characteristics such as a high elastic modulus can help contain and control the volume expansion of silicon, resulting in lower probabilities of particle pulverization and a cracking anode.

Mr. Spencer Huh, President and CEO of NEO, expressed, "We are glad to have Dr. Byeong-Su Kim on the Scientific Advisory Board. All components in terms of technology and intellectual capacity are being shaped out, and we are more than confident to commercialize NEO's Si Anode Materials through our proprietary one-pot nanocoating technology. The Company is ultimately targeting a pure 100% silicon anode for the use in high power electric vehicle applications; hence, we regard implementing excellent binder technologies as a crucial aspect in our materials."

Dr. Kim is a Professor of Chemistry at Yonsei University of South Korea in which he currently leads the Soft and Hybrid Nanomaterials Lab. Dr. Kim has received his Ph.D. in Polymer/Material Chemistry from the University of Minnesota in 2007 and was a postdoctoral research associate at MIT under the supervision of Dr. Paula T. Hammond. Prior to joining Yonsei University, Dr. Kim was an associate professor at the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST).

About NEO Battery Materials Ltd.

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. is a Vancouver-based company focused on battery metals and materials. NEO has a focus on producing silicon anodes materials through its proprietary single-step nanocoating process, which provides improvements in capacity and efficiency over lithium-ion batteries using graphite in their anode materials. The Company intends to become a silicon anode active materials supplier to the electric vehicle industry. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: https://www.neobatterymaterials.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Spencer Huh

President and CEO

604-697-2408

shuh@neobatterymaterials.com

