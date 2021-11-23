GiftChill, E-Gift Cards Giant Retailer, Confirms Shiba as Payment Method

GiftChill opens the door for Shiba Inu investors to benefit from their crypto. Shiba Inu holders can now buy popular E-Gift Cards such as Amazon, Nike, iTunes, Xbox, Steam, Airbnb and many more at discounted prices. This step occurred after the recent addition of Dogecoin on GiftChill.

SANSEO, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2021is now accepting Shiba as a payment method on their e-gift card platform, investors now will be able to trade their crypto for an emailed gift card. This means they can purchase retail goods from marketplaces that they previously were unable to. GiftChill has made historical leaps as far as how cryptocurrencies can be spent and, more importantly, where. When investors use the GiftChill platform for cryptocurrency exchange, they can spend their virtual currencies at hundreds of websites that do not yet accept it as a valid form of payment. They offer their services to crypto enthusiasts who have invested in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and now the famous Ethereum network-basedcryptocurrency, Shiba.

Shiba became a new cryptocurrency that was formed during the Dogecoin craze of 2020 when Elon Musk was tweeting about it. Shiba uses the famous Japanese dog breed Shiba Inu as its logo. Investors have a high interest in the coin due to its ShibaSwap feature, where they can earn interest on their currency. Using many dog-based puns on the platform, such as fetch, treat, and digging, this platform allows investors to utilize their coins in different manners to enrich the Shiba community. Now the Shiba community of investors has been given further enrichment by being able to utilize their currency at hundreds of new retailers through the GiftChill e-gift card platform. Through this platform, they can trade their cryptocurrency for another digital currency that is usable at places such as Amazon, Google Play, Adidas, Walmart, and Steam. This gift card is sent via an email that is always completely validated and includes any other information that the consumer may need such as PINs, expiration dates, or company disclosures. Now, GiftChill has been introduced to the Shiba community and can be the treat investors are searching for.

