Dow Jones News
23.11.2021 | 16:13
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Director/PDMR Shareholding 23-Nov-2021 / 14:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name           Kevin Beatty 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status     Executive Director 
b)      Initial notification/  Initial notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name           Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
b)      LEI           4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the    A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each 
       financial instrument, 
a)      type of instrument 
       Identification code   GB00BJQZC279 
                    The grant of a Deferred Bonus Award of Nil-Cost Options with a normal vesting 
b)      Nature of the      period of two years, calculated with reference to a price of GBP10.97. The price 
       transaction       used is the average of a three-day period following the announcement of the FY 
                    2021 results. 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
                    Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c) 
                    GBP0       16,819

Aggregated

information 

-       Aggregated 
d)            volume 
                    Not applicable, single transaction. 
       -       Price

e) Date of the 23 November 2021

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON)

transaction

Name of officer responsible for making notification:

Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name           Tim Collier 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status     Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/  Initial notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name           Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
b)      LEI           4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the    A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each 
       financial instrument, 
a)      type of instrument 
       Identification code   GB00BJQZC279 
                    The grant of a Deferred Bonus Award of Nil-Cost Options with a normal vesting 
b)      Nature of the      period of two years, calculated with reference to a price of GBP10.97. The price 
       transaction       used is the average of a three-day period following the announcement of the FY 
                    2021 results. 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
                    Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c) 
                    GBP0       31,401

Aggregated

information 

-       Aggregated 
d)            volume 
                    Not applicable, single transaction. 
       -       Price

e) Date of the 23 November 2021

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON)

transaction

Name of officer responsible for making notification:

Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name           Paul Zwillenberg 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status     Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification/  Initial notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name           Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
b)      LEI           4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the    A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each 
       financial instrument, 
a)      type of instrument 
       Identification code   GB00BJQZC279 
                    The grant of a Deferred Bonus Award of Nil-Cost Options with a normal vesting 
b)      Nature of the      period of two years, calculated with reference to a price of GBP10.97. The price 
       transaction       used is the average of a three-day period following the announcement of the FY 
                    2021 results. 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
                    Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c) 
                    GBP0       47,118

Aggregated

information 

-       Aggregated 
d)            volume 
                    Not applicable, single transaction. 
       -       Price

e) Date of the 23 November 2021

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON)

transaction

Name of officer responsible for making notification:

Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJQZC279 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      DMGT 
LEI Code:    4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  127514 
EQS News ID:  1251460 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251460&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2021 09:40 ET (14:40 GMT)

