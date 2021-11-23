Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Director/PDMR Shareholding 23-Nov-2021 / 14:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kevin Beatty 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each financial instrument, a) type of instrument Identification code GB00BJQZC279 The grant of a Deferred Bonus Award of Nil-Cost Options with a normal vesting b) Nature of the period of two years, calculated with reference to a price of GBP10.97. The price transaction used is the average of a three-day period following the announcement of the FY 2021 results. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) c) GBP0 16,819

Aggregated

information

- Aggregated d) volume Not applicable, single transaction. - Price

e) Date of the 23 November 2021

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON)

transaction

Name of officer responsible for making notification:

Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Tim Collier 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each financial instrument, a) type of instrument Identification code GB00BJQZC279 The grant of a Deferred Bonus Award of Nil-Cost Options with a normal vesting b) Nature of the period of two years, calculated with reference to a price of GBP10.97. The price transaction used is the average of a three-day period following the announcement of the FY 2021 results. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) c) GBP0 31,401

Aggregated

information

- Aggregated d) volume Not applicable, single transaction. - Price

e) Date of the 23 November 2021

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON)

transaction

Name of officer responsible for making notification:

Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Paul Zwillenberg 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each financial instrument, a) type of instrument Identification code GB00BJQZC279 The grant of a Deferred Bonus Award of Nil-Cost Options with a normal vesting b) Nature of the period of two years, calculated with reference to a price of GBP10.97. The price transaction used is the average of a three-day period following the announcement of the FY 2021 results. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) c) GBP0 47,118

Aggregated

information

- Aggregated d) volume Not applicable, single transaction. - Price

e) Date of the 23 November 2021

transaction

f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON)

transaction

Name of officer responsible for making notification:

Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: DSH TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 127514 EQS News ID: 1251460 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1251460&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2021 09:40 ET (14:40 GMT)