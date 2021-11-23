The "Europe Mobile Broadband Market Trends and Opportunities to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an executive-level overview of the mobile broadband market in Europe. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the mobile market, analyzing key trends, competitive dynamics, and growth drivers in the region.
Governments and regulators in Europe are working in tandem to drive and develop mobile broadband infrastructure and adoption, especially in regards to 5G with major high-speed broadband coverage targets set across Europe.
The European Commission (EC) has a vision to transform Europe into a Gigabit society and to become a digital single market. The EC's targets include a 100Mbps broadband coverage across all member states by 2025.
The COVID-19 crisis has put the emphasis on the importance of digital infrastructure including high-speed, reliable mobile broadband access and has prompted a number of telcos to accelerate their 5G rollouts. This has also boosted activity in the towerco and tower assets monetisation space. Moreover, the region continued to witness a number of M&A deals over the past year, in support of telcos' growth aspirations.
Mobile broadband development also provides more service bundling and monetization opportunities for telcos e.g., OTT video, cloud gaming, home office solutions (e.g., UC&C), and smart home services.
It provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
- Section 1: Europe in a Global Context: This section provides a comparison of Europe's macro-economic KPIs, mobile telecoms market size, and trends with other regions.
- Section 2: Competitive Dynamics: This section analyzes the competitive dynamics that have been shaping the European mobile broadband markets over the past few years, including market entries, market exits, consolidations, and M&A activities.
- Section 3: Mobile Broadband Subscription Trends: Provides analysis, historical figures, and forecasts of mobile broadband subscriptions and usage trends in the region as well as their growth drivers.
- Section 4: Mobile Broadband Revenue Trends: Examines changes in the breakdown of overall revenue and ARPU over 2021-2026.
- Section 5: Key findings: A summary of key findings and growth opportunities for Europe's mobile broadband market.
Scope
- Mobile subscriptions in Europe will grow at a CAGR of 1.9% over 2021-2026, supported by a rise in M2M/IoT SIMs, smartphone and connected device subscriptions.
- Mobile data will account for 75.6% of the total mobile service revenue in Europe in 2026, up from 62.6% in 2021.
- 5G will generate 38.3% of the total mobile subscriptions in Europe in 2026, up from 4.4% in 2021.
- M2M/IoT subscriptions will grow at a strong CAGR of 8.5% over 2021-2026.
- Between 2021 and 2026, operators in Europe will generate a cumulative US$1.1 trillion in mobile services revenue.
Key Topics Covered:
Europe's mobile broadband markets key takeaways
Europe highlights
Section 1: Europe in a global context
- Europe's main facts 2021
- Europe's demographics at a glance
- Europe in a global context
Section 2: Competitive dynamics
- Competitive dynamics in Europe
- Europe's main competitive market trends
- Mobile services market: Penetration and subscription trends
Section 3: Mobile broadband subscription trends
- Mobile user trends in Europe
- Mobile technology trends in Europe
- Mobile device trends in Europe
- M2M/IoT trends in Europe
- Mobile traffic trends in Europe
Section 4: Mobile broadband revenue trends
- Mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) trends in Europe
- Mobile revenue trends in Europe
Section 5: Key findings and recommendations
- Key findings and recommendations
Appendix
