Dienstag, 23.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
3 Gründe, warum Sie sich heute Yumy Bear Goods gut anschauen sollten!
WKN: A2QGHU ISIN: SE0014262549 Ticker-Symbol: 66Q 
Frankfurt
23.11.21
16:15 Uhr
0,781 Euro
-0,002
-0,26 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
23.11.2021 | 16:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Lohilo Foods AB (608/21)

With effect from November 24, 2021, the subscription rights in Lohilo Foods AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including December 03, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   LOHILO TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017131048              
Order book ID:  241486                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from November 24, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Lohilo
Foods AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   LOHILO BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017131055              
Order book ID:  241490                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
