Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Lohilo Foods AB (608/21)

With effect from November 24, 2021, the subscription rights in Lohilo Foods AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 03, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: LOHILO TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017131048 Order book ID: 241486 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 24, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Lohilo Foods AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: LOHILO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017131055 Order book ID: 241490 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB