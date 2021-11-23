New Hires to Join Company's CBD Ventures Division as it Prepares for Nationwide Debut Across Both Online and Traditional Distribution Channels

Anaheim, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2021) - GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRNH), an established provider of eco-friendly green technologies for the industrial hemp and cannabis industries, today announced that one of its wholly-owned divisions, CBD Ventures, has further strengthened its sales and marketing team with the appointment of four new senior sales executives to provide additional support to the highly anticipated debut of its proprietary, GreenGro-branded line of high-quality hemp seed oil products.

The key appointments will support CBD Venture's existing team headed by CEO, Tom Schaefer, launch its new line of products both online and traditional brick-and-mortar distribution channels. The Company will initially focus on rapidly capturing market share in its backyard in Southern California through an aggressive, yet systematic, series of marketing initiatives that will primarily be designed to establish and differentiate its line of products against its competitors.

"The addition of these latest four key appointments and our imminent launch is a clear testament to the growing consumer demand for high-quality products from CBD Ventures. We look forward to their immediate contributions to our growth and expansion in the weeks and months ahead," said Mr. Schaefer.

About GreenGro Technologies, Inc.

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GRNH) is a vertically integrated provider of eco-friendly state-of-the-art technological solutions to the green industries. The Company is a trusted partner to the cultivation, extraction, production and retail aspects of the green market through a combination of three operating divisions: CBD Ventures, Cannabis Ventures and GenoBreeding. Each division is able to leverage the strengths of the other, creating a synergistic, efficient and highly profitable business model.

