Dienstag, 23.11.2021
3 Gründe, warum Sie sich heute Yumy Bear Goods gut anschauen sollten!
23.11.2021 | 18:05
Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index

Stockholm, November 23, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the
results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index, (Nasdaq
Stockholm: OMXSB), which will become effective at market open on Wednesday,
December 1, 2021. 

The following securities will be added to the Index:

Addtech AB ser. B (ADDT B)      Lifco AB Ser. B (LIFCO B)     
Africa Oil Corp. (AOI)        Mekonomen AB (MEKO)        
Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (CIBUS) Stillfront Group AB (SF)      
Cint Group AB (CINT)         Storskogen Group AB ser. B (STOR B)
CTEK AB (CTEK)            Troax Group AB (TROAX)       
Dios AB (DIOS)            Truecaller AB ser. B (TRUE B)   
                                    

The following securities will be removed from the Index:

Addnode Group AB ser. B (ANOD B) Lundbergforetagen AB, L E ser. B (LUND B) 
Camurus AB (CAMX)         Nobia AB (NOBI)              
Eolus Vind AB, ser. B (EOLU B)  Oncopeptides AB (ONCO)          
Etrion Corporation (ETX)     Nordnet AB (SAVE)             
Hemnet Group AB (HEM)       Millicom International Cellular (TIGO SDB)
Hansa Biopharma AB (HNSA)     Xvivo Perfusion AB (XVIVO)        



The OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of
the largest and most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The Index
is reviewed semi-annually in June and December. For more information, please
refer to the OMX Stockholm Benchmark Index Methodology. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

David Augustsson

+ 46 (8) 405 61 35

david.augustsson@nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively
brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki
Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn
AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the
common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and
Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq
Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.
