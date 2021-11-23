DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Notice of AGM

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Notice of AGM 23-Nov-2021 / 16:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Coinsilium Group Limited: Notice of AGM

London, UK, 23 November 2021 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Blockchain, and Open Finance venture builder, is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of shareholders of Coinsilium Group Limited (the "Company") will be held at Suite 23 Portland House, Glacis Road, Gibraltar, GX11 1AA at 9:30am CET on 13 December 2021.

The Notice of the AGM and Proxy Form will shortly be available for download from the Company website: https:// coinsilium.com/investors/nex-exchange-rule-71 under the 'Circulars sent to Shareholders' section.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

Coinsilium Group Limited +350 2000 8223 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 (Broker) Buchanan Communications +44 (0) 20 7466 5000 Chris Lane / Toto Berger E: coinsilium@buchanan.uk.com (Media and Investor Relations)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain and Open Finance venture operator based in Gibraltar, a pre-eminent global regulatory jurisdiction and a leading hub for innovative financial technology. In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. The Company has evolved to develop revenue-generating strategic advisory services and is a highly regarded innovator with proven technological and commercial expertise and development capabilities in the NFT arena and also within Open Finance.

Coinsilium has developed an array of commercial partnerships and joint ventures around the world to support its development capabilities, giving it access to best-in-class tech experts, a strong network, and asserting its profound industry profile. It has a 50:50 venture with IOV Labs in Singapore, enabling the promotion and commercialisation of RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets; and has partnered with blockchain technology experts Indorse to create Nifty Labs, a Non-Fungible Token ('NFT') technology development studio in Gibraltar.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the APEX segment of the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

