The Social Chain AG resolves Capital Increase

Social Chain AG resolves Capital Increase

- Issue of up to 1,145,324 new shares

- Berenberg acts as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner for the placement

Berlin, 23 November 2021. The Management Board of Social Chain AG (ISIN:DE000A1YC996) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the share capital by up to 10 percent. The funds are to be used primarily for the partial financing of the acquisition of DS Holding GmbH (DS Group). Bankhaus Berenberg is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner for the capital increase. ABN AMRO and Quirin Privatbank supported the transaction as Joint Bookrunners.

The capital increase will be carried out against cash contributions with partial use of the existing authorised capital. The registered share capital of the Company will be increased from EUR 11,453,247.00 to up to EUR 12,598,571.00 by issuing up to 1,145,324 new registered shares with a notional value of EUR 1.00 per share. The new shares will be offered exclusively to institutional investors in a private placement excluding shareholders' subscription rights. The accelerated bookbuilding process was launched today.

When announcing the takeover of DS Group, Social Chain AG had already communicated the possibility of a cash capital increase as part of the purchase price payment (ad hoc announcement dated 19 October 2021). The DS Group is an internationally operating brand and trading company. After completion of the integration, Social Chain AG expects total revenue of over EUR 620 million (pro forma consolidated) in the 2021 financial year. The newly formed company employs 1,400 people and has a total of 18 global locations, including Berlin, the Hamburg metropolitan region, Munich, London, Manchester, New York, Los Angeles, and Hong Kong. Contact:

About The Social Chain AG: Social Commerce on a global scale

Social Chain AG is reshaping the world of brands and commerce with Social Commerce. Our strategy and our actions are "Digital first - direct to customer": from branding to marketing to direct sales of our products in the categories Food, Home & Living, Beauty, and Fitness. Our online shops are the most efficient points of sale for our Direct-to-Consumer brands. More than 70 percent of Direct-to-Consumer sales are performed by our owned and operated online shops. Our communities, with over 86 million followers worldwide, inspire our customers and amplify our brand messages. We manage the expansion of our Social Commerce system of communities, brands, digital points of sale and logistics via our integrated proprietary technology platform: LINKS which analyses interests, purchase intentions and product satisfaction along the entire digital customer journey. Social Chain AG's headquarters are in Berlin, with additional locations in Munich, London, Manchester, New York and Los Angeles. Social Chain AG shares (WKN: A1YC99) are being traded on XETRA and other German stock exchanges. Since 12 November 2021, the shares of Social Chain AG are also listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The content of this press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or other recommendations pursuant to the German Securities Trading Act by The Social Chain AG or its affiliated companies. The information provided cannot replace investment advice. The information contained in this press release is not to be construed as an assurance of possible price developments and should not be construed as a request to enter into a transaction. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell securities or rights, or a solicitation to trade in securities or rights. Accordingly, The Social Chain AG and its affiliates make no representations or commitments as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. We assume no liability for direct or indirect damages caused by and/or in connection with the distribution and/or use of this document. The statements correspond to the status at the time of the preparation of this document. They may become obsolete due to future developments without the document being changed

