Debra Johnston - Coldwell Banker Realty: Top Luxury Atlanta Realtor, Debra Johnston, Presents Exquisite Buckhead Trophy Home

Debra Johnston of Coldwell Banker Realty offers a fully renovated 20,000 square foot trophy home on one of Buckhead's most coveted streets.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Luxury realtor Debra Johnston of Coldwell Banker Realty is proud to present a beautiful trophy property with one of Buckhead's most exquisite homes located at 1001 West Paces Ferry Road NW offered for $9,499,000. This expansive property offers nearly one full acre of space on its private lot, with over 20,000 square feet of living space within the property. Built to bring every comfort imaginable, this modern property has been fully renovated and offers a complete smart home experience. Within walking distance of Pace Academy and the best shopping and dining in the area, this property is a true treasure.

The home itself offers 4 full floors of space that are easily traveled using on the on-site commercial elevator for added ease. A 2-story foyer with a gold leaf dome makes for an exciting entrance that dazzles and delights. Inside, a 2-story family room awaits, and throughout the terrace level, 12' ceilings offer a wonderful open feel that makes the property seem even more inviting.

In the chef's kitchen, homeowners will be pleased to find double Calacatta Gold marble islands fitted with the latest Wolf and Subzero offerings. Leading to the vast open space of the family room, this home offers a unique flow that is unlike any other with key features, like the third floor, which is home to an amazing electric train display. Deluxe additions like the billiards room, wine cellar, game room, and ten sets of French doors that lead out from almost every room on the Terrace level, creates a private sense of luxury that you won't find anywhere else.

The home's captivating design is stunningly modern and blends in designer touches that make it easy to fall in love with. The owner's suite comes complete with a luxury experience that is completed with a spa-like bath, two dressing rooms, and a private covered patio that brings all of the best comforts directly to a quiet part of the home.

This property blends indoor and outdoor living by offering doors that open to outdoor entertaining spaces that present a complete recreational experience. Two spas reach out to the pool, which includes a sauna, steam room, massage room, and salon area. The gorgeous pool gives easy access to other outdoor features, including an outdoor bar, seating areas, and outdoor dining space for that perfect dining al fresco experience.

A private pool bath and on-site gym make living an active lifestyle easier than ever with this property. The outdoor lounge, complete with two double loggias and outdoor fireplaces, makes for a lovely evening experience no matter what time of year it is. The connected children's playroom also makes this home ideal for families, though the room can be repurposed as needed.

Complete with every possible upgrade, this property offers four large bedrooms located upstairs that include a living room, playroom, and balcony with a piano that overlooks the foyer. For more privacy, a fifth bedroom suite is available upstairs that is actually a fully separate apartment located above the oversized 4-car garage and motor court. For those who seek turnkey offerings, the furnishings are negotiable and have been selected to be consistent with the overall design, making them an obvious must-have. With this property, everything that you could ever need is right at home.

About Debra Johnston

Debra Johnston is a leader in Atlanta's luxury real estate market, with almost 18 years of real estate experience. She is a consistent top-performing luxury agent, who has already sold over $65 million in real estate in 2021. Debra held the highest designation as a Chairman's Circle Diamond member for 4 years and held the #1 Individual Agent for the Buckhead office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties for over 6 consecutive years.

Debra is consistently chosen to represent Atlanta's best "Trophy Properties," because of her cutting-edge marketing strategy, discretion with well-known clients such as those in the music and film industry. By partnering with Coldwell Banker, Johnston's intention is to increase exposure nationally by representing the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program as an elite Luxury Property Specialist. She will now nationally elevate her already expansive offerings with access to one of real estate's most robust global networks encompassing 96,000 independent sales associates in approximately 2,900 offices in 40 countries and territories, culminating in extraordinary representation that crosses oceans, continents, and language barriers.

Debra uniquely differentiates herself as a leader utilizing her proprietary cutting-edge marketing strategy to get her listings mass exposure through this distinctive and unique complementary blend of press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology coupled with superb video production and photography. The result is maximum exposure for her client's homes by featuring them on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more. Debra is also an exclusive partner with The Pinnacle List and the exclusive Atlanta agent for Haute Residence magazine. These partnerships result in her clients' properties being regularly showcased in both selective print and online features. She is known as a Luxury Agent social media influencer by utilizing her Instagram and YouTube channel with viral luxury real estate videos that engage with millions, her genuine enthusiasm for luxury real estate, and for her professionalism and confidentiality providing top customer service. With over seventeen years of experience in the luxury market, Debra is a leader in Atlanta's luxury real estate field and consistently delivers uncompromising professionalism and ultimately a positive experience for her clients. Debra continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Atlanta while delivering exceptional service each and every time.

To find out more about the opportunity to own one of Atlanta's premier luxury properties, please view Debra Johnston's website at https://DebraAJohnston.com .

About Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty in Atlanta is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 11 offices and 1,000 affiliated sales associates. Coldwell Banker Realty in the Carolinas is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 18 offices and 1,600 affiliated sales associates. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com .

