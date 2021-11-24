The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) took place between October 31 and November 12 in Glasgow, Scotland, and ended with the adoption of the Glasgow Climate Pact by bringing 200 countries closer to keeping global temperature rise under 1.5°C by 2100.The conference remained more focused on emission reductions than on the provisions of support by developed countries to developing countries as outlined in a summary by UN-Energy. It highlighted key recommendations and milestones towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7 - Ensure access to affordable, reliable, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...