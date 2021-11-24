Auriant Mining AB: LLC "Tardan Gold" learns of a false insolvency petition, considers legal steps against perpetrator

The Company's subsidiary LLC «Tardan Gold» (the "Subsidiary") has become aware that a petition regarding its alleged insolvency had been filed in court in Tyva, allegedly by Mr. Preston Haskell, a Board member of the Company. Upon gaining access to the petition filed in court, the Subsidiary was able to confirm that it referred to an alleged debt from a loan agreement that never existed. Mr. Haskell confirmed that he had no information about the petition, and no legal claims against the Subsidiary. The signature appearing in the petition purported to look like Mr. Haskell's, but was not his, as confirmed by Mr. Haskell himself.

The false petition is likely to be struck out by the court without even considering (non-existing) merits of the case. The decision to strike out can be made upon expiration of the term given to cure procedural deficiencies.

The Company wishes to emphasize that, despite this poor attempt to taint its business reputation, the Subsidiary continues its business as usual. The Company's Q3 2021 interim report will be published on Monday, November 29th, as previously announced. The Subsidiary's legal team will investigate what steps, if any, it should take against the yet unidentified person or persons who filed the false petition.

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO

Tel: +7 495 109 02 82

E-mail d.lange@auriant.com

