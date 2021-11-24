Lavimont Brno, a Czech producer of various engineering systems, claims that the use of the photographs of its parent company Run Engineering's manufacturing facilities on the website of the Russian company Voronezh-Aqua is illegal. Business interests of Lavimont Brno and Run Engineering's unified technological and engineering complex include production of water purification and disinfection equipment. Both companies are parts of the RLA Group holding that specializes in investment services, construction and production of water filtration systems for industrial and residential facilities.

The cause for the legal review was the contract for the supply of water filtration equipment. A number of Russian media pointed out that this equipment could end up in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea. Run Engineering audited its documentation and confirmed that there were no violations. These clarifications were necessary for its European partners and banks. Recently Voronezh-Aqua removed all the photos of equipment from the Latvian manufacturing facilities of the European holding from its website facing court prosecution from RLA Group.

"The terms of the water treatment equipment sale are standard: they include a detailed technical description of our equipment, methods of its installation," the holding stated. At the same time, there are no control mechanisms in the countries' trade relations that would allow us to track its whereabouts to the final destination. This circumstance makes illegal posting of information and photographs on the website of the companies' Russian partner consequential for the company's reputation.

Lavimont Brno also provided clarifications to the Czech authorities. At the same time, the holding companies have not yet received any response from Voronezh-Aqua, which had misled both its own clients and the European business partners.

Despite the fact that the incident has been reviewed and investigated by the Czech and Lithuanian authorities, the equipment that had become the cause of the investigation has not been located yet. RLA Group, the holding's parent company, intends to sue for the deliberate distortion of information.

Marina Karmysheva, entrepreneur, founder and owner of RLA Group

Marina Karmysheva is a specialist in investment strategies and the development of diversified holdings. Marina also has professional interests and background in investment business, freight transport, water filtration systems, construction and commodity trading.

Since 2004 she has been living and working in Europe, mainly in Cyprus. The core of the holding established in 2009 by Marina is an investment company operating on the international securities market.

In 2015 the group decided to diversify its activity and invest a significant part of the profits from operations in the financial markets in projects in those areas of the economy that have future fundamental value or are innovative and social in nature. This is how a construction company and a water treatment engineering company appeared in the holding.

RLA Constructions owns land in the prestigious area of ??Germasogeia, where construction is carried out using energy efficient technologies. Lavimont Brno is engaged in the supply of complex technological industrial complexes on a turnkey basis. This company, together with another group asset Run Engineering, is engaged in project work and engineering in the areas of water preparation, treatment and purification for industrial and municipal enterprises.

In accordance with international standards now the holding is among the largest companies in terms of tax contributions.

