Developed by German company Sinn Power, the floating platform currently hosts solar modules totaling 80 kW and may also embed small wind turbines and wave energy converters.German wave energy technology company Sinn Power GmbH has unveiled its first floating ocean "hybrid' platform, that combines wave, wind and solar energy. The floating structure is hosting 80 kW of solar modules and was deployed in Heraklion, on the Greek island of Crete. It is claimed to withstand 12m-high waves and wind speeds of up to 27m/s without suffering any damage. "Sinn Power's Ocean Hybrid Platform is a seaworthy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...