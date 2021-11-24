Surge Copper Corp.: Surge Copper Intersects 422 metres of 0.52% CuEq including 200 metres of 0.60% CuEq at West Seel and Provides Update on Resource Estimate

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2021))) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce complete assay results for hole S21-268 from the Company's 100% owned Ootsa Property in British Columbia, and an update on the Company's ongoing resource update for the Ootsa Property. The Company previously released the results for the top portion of hole S21-268 (see October 12, 2021 Press Release).



Highlights

Hole S21-268 intersected 422 metres grading 0.52% copper equivalent from 20 metres downhole depth, including 200 metres grading 0.60% copper equivalent

grading from 20 metres downhole depth, including grading This includes a zone of higher grade mineralization returning 0.69% copper equivalent over 76 metres from 324 metres depth

Complete assay results have been received for hole S21-268 with significant results summarized in the table below (including the previously reported top portion of the hole). Hole S21-268 was collared toward the southern end of the approximately 500 metre zone where mineralization at West Seel comes to bedrock surface, and intercepted a broad zone of strong continuous mineralization. A drill hole plan map and cross section are included below.

Exploration hole S21-271 tested a chargeability high located to the south of the West Seel deposit and encountered a pyrite halo with no significant intervals of mineralization. These are the final results from the infill and expansion drilling program targeting the main East and West Seel porphyry deposits at the Ootsa Property which will be used to conduct an updated resource estimate for the Ootsa Property. Thus far, following this news release, results from 26 holes from the Company's 2021 Ootsa summer drilling program have been released, with results pending from 46 additional holes testing exploration targets in the near vicinity of the Seel and Ox deposits, including the Seel Breccia Zone. An additional nine core holes are also pending from the Company's 2021 Berg drill program.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:





Summary of Assay Results for Selected Holes Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Width (m)1 CuEq (%)2 Cu (%) Au (g/t) Mo (%) Ag (g/t) S21-268 20 442 422 0.52 0.26 0.17 0.015 5.4 including 226 426 200 0.60 0.32 0.20 0.016 5.3 including 324 400 76 0.69 0.37 0.23 0.019 5.5 S21-268* 20 290 270 0.47 0.24 0.14 0.014 5.5 1. Width refers to drill hole intercepts; true widths have not been determined. 2. CuEq (copper equivalent) has been used to express the combined value of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver as a percentage of copper, and is provided for illustrative purposes only and to provide ease of comparison. No allowances have been made for recovery losses that may occur should mining eventually result. Calculations use metal prices of US$3.00/lb copper, US$1,800/oz gold, US$10/lb molybdenum, and US$22/oz silver, using the formula CuEq % = Cu % + (Au g/t x 0.875) + (Mo % x 3.33) + (Ag g/t x 0.0107). * Previously reported on October 12, 2021.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Resource Estimate Update

The Company has engaged Advantage Geoservices Limited to conduct a mineral resource estimate in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. The resource estimate will include the East Seel, West Seel, and Ox porphyry deposits, and will include all relevant resource drilling completed during the 2018, 2020, and 2021 core drilling programs. The estimation process is well underway, and the Company will provide further updates as the process is nearing completion.

Upcoming Catalysts and Marketing Events

The Company anticipates updating the market on results from the following activities:

Drill results from 46 remaining drill holes from 2021 Ootsa drill program

Drill results from 9 drill holes from 2021 Berg drill program

Resource update for the Ootsa project

Inversion and targeting results from regional airborne geophysics, and update on regional exploration pipeline

The Company also announces its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Mines and Money London, December 1-2

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), January 16-17

AME Roundup, January 31 - February 3



Quality Control

All drill core is logged, photographed, and cut in half with a diamond saw. Half of the core is bagged and sent to ALS Geochemistry in Kamloops, British Columbia for analysis (which is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited), while the other half is archived and stored on site for verification and reference purposes. Gold is assayed using a 30g fire assay method and 33 additional elements are analyzed by Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) utilizing a 4-acid digestion. Duplicate samples, blanks, and certified standards are included with every sample batch and then checked to ensure proper quality assurance and quality control.

Qualified Person

Dr. Shane Ebert P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for the Ootsa and Berg projects as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Surge Copper Corp.

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Ootsa Property, an advanced stage exploration project containing the East Seel, West Seel and Ox porphyry deposits located adjacent to the open pit Huckleberry Copper Mine, owned by Imperial Metals. The Ootsa Property contains pit constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured and Indicated categories.

The Company is also earning into a 70% interest in the Berg Property from Centerra Gold. Berg is a large, advanced stage exploration project located 28 km northwest of the Ootsa deposits. Berg contains pit constrained 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured and Indicated categories. Combined, the adjacent Ootsa and Berg properties give Surge a dominant land position in the Ootsa-Huckleberry-Berg district and control over four advanced porphyry deposits.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Leif Nilsson"

Chief Executive Officer

