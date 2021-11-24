Tempus Resources Ltd: Further Drill Results Highlight Blue Vein Potential

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd (" Tempus " or the " Company ") (ASX:TMR)(TSXV:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce further assay results from drill-holes from its Elizabeth Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. Drill holes being reported in this release are EZ-21-15, EZ-21-16, EZ-21-17, EZ-21-18, and EZ-21-19. The drill holes targeted the SW Vein at a vertical depth below 200 metres and the Blue Vein (EZ-21-19).

HIGHLIGHTS

Assays received for the first follow-up drill-hole on the Blue Vein (drill-hole EZ-21-19) in the vicinity of the 'bonanza' grade discovery hole (drill-hole EZ-21-12, announced on 21 October) demonstrate high grade mineralisation continues down dip.

Multiple high grade intersections were encountered in drill-hole EZ-21-19: 0.50m at 4.52g/t Au from 127.50m; 1.50m at 4.25g/t Au from 129.00m; and 0.90m at 6.14g/t Au from 167.80m

Assay results have now been received for three drill holes that intersected the Blue Vein located approximately 150 metres NW of the SW Vein (EZ-21-09, EZ-21-12, EZ-21-19). The results to date show continuity of the Blue Vein over a strike length of at least 380 metres and demonstrates continuity down dip.

The results from EZ-21-19 indicate the potential for the Blue Vein to be a source of new Mineral Resources at Elizabeth Gold Project.

More broadly, the discovery of the Blue Vein and continued success in demonstrating its mineralised content, highlight the potential for multiple vein sets at the Elizabeth Project. Multiple identified veins are yet to be drilled (No 9 Vein, Main Vein and West Vein) and there's great potential for additional new vein discoveries.

Tempus has suspended drilling at Elizabeth for the season, pending the approval of the Notice of Work amendment for extension of the Lower Portal adit access for underground drilling - A total of 28 drill-holes over approximately 7,740 metres were completed during 2021. Assays are pending for nine drill holes from the 2021 drill program, including four drill holes that intersected the Blue Vein (EZ-21-24, EZ-21-25, EZ-21-26, EZ-21-27), which are expected to be received in tranches over the next 12 weeks

Tempus President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen commented "The assay results for drill hole EZ-21-19 show continued high-grade gold mineralisation down dip of the previously reported 'bonanza' grade intersection at the newly discovered Blue Vein. Assays have now been received for three out of the seven drill holes that have intersected the Blue Vein. With the historic resource at Elizabeth largely centred on the SW Vein, the Blue Vein holds significant potential for expanding the current resource base for the project."

Blue Vein Results

Tempus discovered the new Blue Vein with drill hole EZ-21-12 with an intersection of visible gold in the drill core, as announced on 27 September 2021. The Blue Vein is located approximately 150 metres to the northwest, and parallel, to the SW Vein (See Figure 1). This previously unknown vein has now been intersected by 7 drill-holes (EZ-21-09, EZ-21-12, EZ-21-19, EZ-21-24, EZ-21-25, EZ-21-26, EZ-21-27) demonstrating an initial strike length of 380 metres (see Figure 2), with four of those drill-holes pending assay results.

Drill hole EZ-21-12 (see announcement 26 October 2021) included high-grade gold intersections with assays of including 33.7g/t gold over 1.0 metre from 117.8 metres, 26.4g/t gold over 0.5m from 130.7 metres, and 8.4g/t gold over 0.5m from 163.9 metres. EZ-21-19 was drilled at a steeper angle than EZ-21-12 and demonstrates continuity of the Blue Vein down dip .

Results from EZ-21-24 to EZ-21-27, which specifically target the Blue Vein, were all successful in intersecting the quartz vein and are currently in the lab with assays pending. See Table 1 below for Blue Vein drill results received to date.

Table 1 - Elizabeth Gold Project Blue Vein Drill Intersections

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True Thickness (m) Gold Grade (g/t Au) MET Screen Grade (g/t Au) EZ-21-09 58.60 59.10 0.50 0.43 0.31 Not Performed EZ-21-12 117.80 118.80 1.00 0.85 47.6 33.7 and 130.70 131.20 0.50 0.43 26.4 Not Performed and 163.90 164.40 0.50 0.43 5.50 8.41 EZ-21-19 127.50 128.00 0.50 0.43 4.52 Not Performed and 129.00 130.50 1.50 1.28 4.25 Not Performed and 167.80 168.70 0.90 0.76 4.50 6.14 EZ-21-24 pending EZ-21-25 pending EZ-21-26 pending EZ-21-27 pending

*true thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85.

SW Vein Results

Each of drill holes being reported today have successfully intersected the SW Vein and continue to indicate significant mineralisation and anomalous gold values. Mineralised intervals are consistent with mesothermal/orogenic gold veins and contain highly elevated values in arsenic, antimony, silver, and mercury. Drill holes EZ-21-15, EZ-21-16, EZ-21-17, EZ-21-18, and EZ-21-19 targeted the southern portion of the SW Vein at depths below 200m vertical. See Appendix 1 Table 1 for detailed results.

Tempus has now completed exploration drilling at Elizabeth for 2021. A total of 28 drill holes have been completed at Elizabeth for approximately 7,740 metres. Combined with the 11 drill holes completed in 2020, Tempus has now completed 39 drillholes for a total of approximately 9,750 metres at Elizabeth since Tempus began drilling in November 2020. Drill collar information can be seen in Appendix 1, Table 1. There are currently 9 drill holes pending assay results.

The underground development permit for the Elizabeth Lower Portal exploration drift is still pending (see announcement 13 September 2021).

Figure 1 - The Elizabeth Project - Plan map of drilling

Figure 2 - Elizabeth Project - Long-section of the Blue Vein

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Kevin Piepgrass, who is a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the province of BC (APEGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Piepgrass has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Piepgrass consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

About Tempus Resources Ltd

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTCQB ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Elizabeth-Blackdome Project, a high-grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Elizabeth-Blackdome that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in south east Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project is currently subject to a sampling program to develop anomalies identified through geophysical work.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Tempus's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, the ability of Tempus to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Tempus to control or predict, that may cause Tempus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed on Page 27 under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 dated November 15, 2021 filed on SEDAR. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Tempus believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Tempus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Tempus or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Appendix 1

Table 1:Drill Hole Collar Table

UTM UTM Hole ID Target Easting (NAD83 Northing (NAD83 Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip Z10) Z10) EZ-21-01 SW Vein 531203 5653771 2400 105 121 -52 EZ-21-02 SW Vein 531203 5653771 2400 132 146 -55 EZ-21-03 SW Vein 531203 5653771 2400 111 158 -47 EZ-21-04 SW Vein 531203 5653771 2400 135 168 -58 EZ-21-05 SW Vein 531078 5653776 2400 561 123 -48 EZ-21-06 SW Vein 531078 5653776 2400 255 110 -55 EZ-21-07 SW Vein 531203 5653771 2400 126 115 -75 EZ-21-07b SW Vein 531203 5653771 2400 186 115 -75 EZ-21-08 SW Vein 531195 5653839 2427 231 115 -68 EZ-21-09 SW Vein 531200 5654020 2330 360 120 -48 EZ-21-10 SW Vein 530953 5653772 2390 354 127 -50 EZ-21-11 SW Vein 530953 5653772 2390 381 136 -50 EZ-21-12 SW Vein 530953 5653772 2390 375 125 -45 EZ-21-13 SW Vein 530919 5653596 2300 261 94 -45 EZ-21-14 SW Vein 530919 5653596 2300 261 108 -55 EZ-21-15 SW Vein 530919 5653596 2300 330 100 -55 EZ-21-16 SW Vein 530919 5653596 2300 330 83 -48.5 EZ-21-17 SW Vein 530919 5653596 2300 414 98 -63 EZ-21-18 SW Vein 530919 5653596 2300 351 128.5 -63 EZ-21-19 SW Vein 530953 5653772 2390 417 129 -58 EZ-21-20 SW Vein 530849 5653432 2260 300 129 -45 EZ-21-21 East Veins 531695 5653463 2120 357 90 -45 EZ-21-22 SW Vein 531195 5653839 2427 188 75 -45 EZ-21-23 SW Vein 531695 5653463 2120 165 91 -45 EZ-21-24 Blue Vein 530953 5653772 2390 219 84 -54 EZ-21-25 Blue Vein 530953 5653772 2390 201 105 -58 EZ-21-26 Blue Vein 530953 5653772 2390 198 95 -45 EZ-21-27 Blue Vein 530953 5653772 2390 195 150 -60 EZ-21-28 No.9 Vein 530953 5653772 2390 321 300 -55

Table 2: Significant Interval Table

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True Thickness (m) Gold Grade MET Screen Grade Vein EZ-21-01 94.00 96.60 2.60 2.21 4.60 5.12 SW Vein and 83.50 84.00 0.50 0.43 20.50 pending SW Vein EZ-21-02 102.40 109.00 6.60 5.61 8.40 pending SW Vein including 105.40 106.50 1.10 0.93 46.30 pending SW Vein EZ-21-03 88.60 95.00 6.40 5.44 7.22 pending SW Vein including 89.30 91.90 2.60 2.21 11.80 pending SW Vein and 90.00 91.30 1.30 1.11 19.80 pending SW Vein and 34.70 35.20 0.50 0.43 3.15 pending SW Vein EZ-21-04 122.00 126.00 4.00 3.40 31.20 34.40 SW Vein including 123.00 124.50 1.50 1.28 52.10 68.30 SW Vein including 124.00 124.50 0.50 0.43 72.00 87.30 SW Vein EZ-21-05 134.00 135.00 1.00 0.85 1.38 not performed 7 Vein 217.55 218.25 0.70 0.59 1.74 1.67 SW Vein and 256.00 256.50 0.50 0.43 1.03 0.89 SW Vein and 554.85 555.35 0.50 0.43 0.24 not performed West Vein EZ-21-06 134.50 136.00 1.50 1.28 1.10 1.71 7 Vein and 245.00 246.00 1.00 0.85 2.05 2.45 SW Vein EZ-21-07 Hole lost EZ-21-07B 40.10 41.10 1.00 0.85 4.88 not performed 7 Vein and 51.50 52.20 0.70 0.60 9.06 not performed 7 Vein and 160.00 165.75 5.75 4.89 0.53 0.70 SW Vein EZ-21-08 196.25 202.40 6.15 5.23 0.65 0.66 SW Vein and 226.60 227.10 0.50 0.43 1.54 1.85 SW Vein EZ-21-09 58.60 59.10 0.50 0.43 0.31 not performed Blue Vein and 270.90 272.90 2.00 1.70 2.56 not performed SW Vein and 355.88 357.00 1.12 0.95 0.85 not performed SW Vein EZ-21-10 223.00 223.50 0.50 0.43 4.04 not performed 7 Vein and 347.70 349.20 1.50 1.28 0.22 0.21 SW Vein EZ-21-11 326.90 327.40 0.50 0.43 0.55 0.44 SW Vein Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True Thickness (m) Gold Grade MET Screen Grade Vein EZ-21-12 117.80 118.80 1.00 0.85 47.6 33.7 Blue Vein and 130.70 131.20 0.50 0.43 26.4 not performed Blue Vein and 163.90 164.40 0.50 0.43 5.50 8.41 Blue Vein and 344.90 347.00 2.10 1.79 0.78 1.22 SW Vein EZ-21-13 230.70 232.60 1.90 1.62 0.76 0.71 SW Vein EZ-21-14 224.00 224.90 0.90 0.77 1.63 1.15 SW Vein EZ-21-15 318.40 320.80 2.40 2.04 0.31 not performed SW Vein including 320.30 320.80 0.50 0.43 1.14 not performed SW Vein EZ-21-16 305.00 306.90 1.90 1.61 0.55 not performed SW Vein EZ-21-17 171.00 171.50 0.50 0.43 0.14 0.57 Vein and 204.00 204.60 0.60 0.51 0.53 not performed vein and 254.60 256.85 2.25 1.91 1.40 1.58 7 Vein and 350.13 350.75 0.62 0.53 1.01 not performed SW Vein and 379.47 382.00 2.53 2.15 0.63 0.64 SW Vein EZ-21-18 299.50 299.90 0.40 0.34 1.53 not performed SW Vein EZ-21-19 127.50 128.00 0.50 0.43 4.52 not performed Blue Vein and 129.00 130.50 1.50 1.28 4.25 not performed Blue Vein and 167.80 168.70 0.90 0.76 4.50 6.14 Blue Vein and 351.80 354.90 3.10 2.63 0.34 not performed SW Vein

*true thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85.

Appendix 2: The following tables are providedto ensure compliance with the JORC Code (2012) requirements for the reporting of Exploration Results for the Elizabeth - Blackdome Gold Project

Section 1: SamplingTechniques and Data

(Criteria in this sectionapply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and qualityof sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gammasondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc).These examples shouldnot be taken as limiting the broad meaningof sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensuresample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systemsused.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Materialto the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple(eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types(eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. HQ (63.5 mm) sized diamondcore using standardequipment.

Mineralised and potentially mineralised zones, comprising veins, breccias, and alteration zoneswere sampled.

Samples were half core.

Typical core samples are 1m in length.

Core samples sent to the lab will be crushedand pulverized to 85% passing75 microns. A 50g pulp will be fire assayedfor gold and multi-element ICP.Samples over 10 g/t gold will be reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish Drilling techniques Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotaryair blast, auger,Bangka, sonic, etc) and details(eg core diameter, triple or standardtube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whethercore is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Diamond Drilling from surface(HQ size) Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise samplerecovery and ensurerepresentative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between samplerecovery and grade and whethersample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Detailed calculation of recovery was recorded, withmost holes achieving over95%

No relationship has yet been noted between recovery and grade and no sample bias was noted to have occurred.

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Logging Whether core and chip sampleshave been geologically and geotechnically loggedto a level of detailto support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevantintersections logged. Detailed geological and geotechnical loggingwas completed for each hole.

Allcore has been photographed.

Complete holes were logged. Sub- sampling techniques andsample preparation If core, whethercut or sawn and whetherquarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whetherriffled, tube sampled,rotary split, etc and whethersampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, qualityand appropriateness of the samplepreparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub- sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance resultsfor field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grainsize of the material being sampled. Half core was sampled, using a core saw.

Duplicate samples of new and historical core are Quarter core or half core where not previously sampled

Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the grainsize of the material being sampled.

It is expectedthat bulk sampling will be utilisedas the projectadvances, to more accurately determine grade. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, qualityand appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whetherthe technique is considered partialor total.

For geophysical tools,spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, readingtimes, calibrations factorsapplied andtheir derivation, etc.

Nature of qualitycontrol procedures adopted(eg standards, blanks,duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whetheracceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. Core samples that have been sent to the lab for analysis include control samples(standards, blanks and prep duplicates) inserted at a minimum rate of 1:5 samples.

In addition to the minimumrate of inserted control samples, a standard or a blank is inserted following a zoneof mineralization or visible gold

Further duplicate sampleswere analysed to assess variability Verification ofsampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative companypersonnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Re-assaying of selectedintervals of historiccore have been sent for analysis.

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Location of datapoints Accuracy and qualityof surveys used to locatedrill holes (collarand down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in MineralResource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacyof topographic control. All sampling pointswere surveyed using a hand held GPS.

UTMgrid NAD83 Zone 10.

A more accurate survey pickup will be completed at the end of the program, to ensure data is appropriate for geological modelling and Resource Estimation.

Down hole surveys have been completed on all holes. Data spacing anddistribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserveestimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. Most drilling is targeting verification and extension of known mineralisation.

It is expectedthat the data will be utilised in a preparation of a MineralResource statement.

Additional drilling is exploration beneathgeochemical anomalies, and would requirefurther delineation drilling to be incorporated in a MineralResource. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias,this should be assessed and reported if material. In general, the aim was to drill perpendicular to the mineralised structures, to gain an estimate of the true thickness of the mineralised structures.

At several locations, a series (fan) of holes was drilled to help confirm the orientation of the mineralised structures and to keep land disturbance to a minimum. Sample s Security Themeasures taken to ensure samplesecurity. Samples from Elizabeth were delivered to the laboratory by a commercial transport service. Audits or Reviews The results of any auditsor reviews of sampling techniques and data. An independent geological consultant has recently visited the site as part of preparing an updated NI43-101Technical Report for the Project.

Section 2: Reportingof Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenurestatus Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issueswith third partiessuch as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, nativetitle interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The securityof the tenureheld at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The Blackdome-Elizabeth Projectis comprised of 73 contiguous mineral claims underlain by 14 Crown granted mineral claims and two mining leases.

The Property is located in the Clintonand Lillooet MiningDivisions approximately 230 km NNE of Vancouver

Tempus has exercised the option to acquire the Elizabeth Gold Project and has completed an addendum to the original Elizabeth Option Agreement (refer to ASX announcement 15 December 2020) A net smelterroyalty of 3% NSR (1% purchasable) appliesto several claimson the Elizabeth Property.

No royalties applyto the Blackdome Property or Elizabeth Regional Properties.

There are currently no known impediments to developing a project in this area, and all tenure is in good standing. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. In the 1940s, placergold was discovered in Fairless Creek west of Blackdome Summit.Prospecting by Lawrence Frenier shortly afterward led to the discovery of gold-bearing quartzveins on the southwest slopeof the mountain that resulted in the stakingof mining claimsin 1947. EmpireValley Gold Mines Ltd and Silver Standard Resources drove two adits and completed basicsurface work during the 1950s.

The Blackdome area was not worked again until 1977 when Barrier Reef Resources Ltd. re-staked the area and performed surfacework in additionto underground development. The Blackdome Mining Corp. was formed in 1978 and performed extensive surface and underground work with variousjoint venture partnersthat resulted in a positive feasibility study. A 200 ton/daymill, camp facilities and tailings pond were constructed and mining operations officially commenced in 1986. The mine ceased operations in 1991, havingproduced 225,000 oz of Au and 547,000oz of Ag from 338,000tons of ore (Godardet al., 2010)

After a period of inactivity, Claimstaker Resources Ltd. tookover the project, reopening the mine in late 1998.

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mining operations lasted six months and ended in May of 1999. During this period, 6,547 oz of Au and 17,300 oz of Ag were producedfrom 21,268 tons of ore. Further exploration programs were continued by Claimstaker over the following years and a Japanese joint venture partnerwas brought onboardthat prompted a name changeto J-Pacific Gold Inc. This partnership was terminated by 2010, resulting in another name change to Sona Resources Corp. Gold-bearing quartz veins were discovered near Blue Creek in 1934, and in 1940-1941 the Elizabeth No. 1-4 claims were staked.

Bralorne Mines Ltd. optioned the property in 1941 and during the period 1948-1949, explored the presently- named Main and West Veins by about 700 metresof cross-cutting and drifting, as well as about 110 metres of raises.

After acquiring the Elizabeth Gold Project in 2002, J- Pacific (now Sona) has conducted a series of exploration programs that included diamonddrilling 66 holes totalling 8962.8 metres (up until 2009) Other exploration work by Sona at the Elizabeth Gold Project has included two soil grid, stream sediment sampling, geological mappingand sampling, underground rehabilitation, structural mapping and airborne photography and topographic base map generation. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and styleof mineralisation. The Blackdome property is situatedin a region underlain by rocks of Triassic to Tertiary age. Sedimentary and igneous rocks of the Triassic Pavilion Group occurring along the FraserRiver represent the oldest rocks in the region. A large, Triassic age, ultramafic complex(Shulaps Complex) was emplaced along the Yalakomfault; a regional scale structure locatedsome 30 kilometres south of the property. Sediments and volcanics of the Cretaceous Jackass Mountain Groupand Spences Bridge/Kingsvale Formations overlie the Triassic assemblages. Some of these rocks occur severalkilometres south of Blackdome.

Overlying the Cretaceous rocks are volcanics and minor sediments of Eocene age.These rocks underlie much of Blackdome and are correlated with the KamloopsGroup seen in the Ashcroft and Nicola regions.

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Geochemical studies (Vivian, 1988)have shown these rocks to be derivedfrom a "calc-alkaline" magma in a volcanicarc type tectonicsetting. Eocene age granitic intrusions at Poison Mountain some 22 kilometres southwest of Blackdome are host to a gold bearing porphyry copper/molybdenum deposit. It is speculated that this or related intrusions could reflect the source magmas of the volcanic rocks seen at Blackdome. There is some documented evidenceof young graniticrocks several kilometres south of the mine near Lone Cabin Creek. The youngest rocks present are Oligocene to Miocene basalts of the Chilcotin Group. These are exposed on the uppermost slopes of Blackdome Mountain and Red Mountain to the south. Transecting the property in a NE-SWstrike direction are a seriesof faults that range from vertical to moderately westerly dipping. These faultsare the principal host structures for Au- Ag mineralisation. The faults anastomose, and form sygmoidal loops.

The area in which the Elizabeth Gold Project is situated is underlain by Late Paleozoic to Mesozoic rock assemblages that are juxtaposed across a complexsystem of faultsmainly of Cretaceous and Tertiary age. These Paleozoic to Mesozoic-age rocks are intrudedby Cretaceous and Tertiary-age stocksand dykes of mainly felsicto intermediate composition, and are locallyoverlain by Paleogene volcanic and sedimentary rocks. The Elizabeth Gold Project is partly underlain by ultramafic rocksof the Shulaps Ultramafic Complex,which include harzburgite, serpentinite and theiralteration product listwanite.

The gold mineralisation found on the Elizabeth Gold Project presentcharacteristics typical of epigenetic mesothermal gold deposits. The auriferous quartz vein mineralisation is analogous to that foundin the Bralorne- Pioneer deposits. Gold mineralisation is hosted by a seriesof northeast trending, steeply northwest dippingveins that crosscut the Blue Creek porphyry intrusion. The Main and West vein systems displaymesothermal textures, including ribboned-laminated veins and comprehensive wall rock breccias. Vein formation and gold mineralisation were associated with extensional- brittle faulting believed to be contemporaneous with mid- Eocene extensional faulting along the Marshall Creek,Mission Ridge and Quartz Mountain faults.

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level- elevation abovesea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dipand azimuth of the hole down hole lengthand interception depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basisthat the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detractfrom the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearlyexplain why this isthe case. Refer to Appendix 1 for drillhole collar information Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/orminimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades)and cut-off gradesare usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengthsof high grade results and longer lengthsof low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation shouldbe stated and some typicalexamples of such aggregations shouldbe shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Intervals reported usingseveral samples are calculated using a weighted average.

Calculated intervals usinga weighted averagedid not use a top cut on high-grade samples.High-grade samples are reported as 'including'

Calculated weighted averageintervals are continuous intervals of a mineralized zone and do not includeunsampled intervals or unmineralized intervals. Relationship between mineralisation widths andintercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known,its nature shouldbe reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, thereshould be a clear statement to this effect(eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). In general, drilling is designed to intersect the mineralized zone at a normal angle,but this is not always possible.

For the reported intervals, true widthsare reported where mineralized core was intactand possible to measure the orientation. Otherwise the true widthis left blank Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts shouldbe included for any significant discovery being reportedThese should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Refer to maps within announcement for drill hole locations.

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widthsshould be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Where broader low-grade intervals are reportedthe high-grade intercepts are reported as 'including' within the reported interval Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, shouldbe reported including (but not limitedto): geological observations; geophysical survey results;geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Tempus recently completed an airborne magnetic and radiometric survey over the Elizabeth Gold Project (refer to ASX announcement 02 August 2021) by completing 97 lines for a total of 735 line-kilometres. Flight lines are oriented east-west with north-south tie lines and spaced 200 metres across the entire 115km2 Elizabeth property. Line spacing of 100 metres was flown over the Elizabeth Main and Elizabeth East Zones.

The airborne magnetic survey data was reviewed and interpreted by Insight Geophysics Inc. using 3D magnetization vector inversion (MVI) modelling.

The geophysical surveys identified the Blue Creek Porphyry, which is the known host of the high-grade Elizabeth gold-quartz veins, as a relative magnetic low anomaly within the Shulaps Ultramafic Complex. From this correlation of geology and geophysics it was determined that the Blue Creek Porphyry, originally explored / mapped to approximately 1.1km2 in size, is likely much larger. The airborne magnetic survey and MVI 3D modelling interpret the Blue Creek Porphyry to be at least four-times the size at approximately 4.5km2.

This interpretation of the Blue Creek Porphyry is also extensive at depth extending to at least 2km deep Further work The nature and scale of planned furtherwork (eg testsfor lateral extensions or depth extensions or large- scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drillingareas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Tempus plans to update historical NI43-101 foreign resource estimates to currentNI43-101 and JORC 2012 standards

Tempus is also seeking to expand the scale of the mineralisation at the projectthrough further exploration.

