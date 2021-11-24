Rx SeedCoin Partners with Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. for Clean Energy Blockchain Development Project

FORT WASHINGTON, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / Rx SeedCoin, Inc. (RxSeedCoin.io:WSOW) an advanced Blockchain technology organization that strives to uplift humanity, and provide solutions for pressing problems facing the world today announced that Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, has become a stake holder in Rx SeedCoin and entered into an agreement in order to integrate existing and develop new Blockchain technology that is already being used to innovate virtually every aspect of the renewable energy businesses and systems around the world.

Rx SeedCoin is an advanced Blockchain technology organization that strives to provide solutions to meet the growing problems of hunger, homelessness, health, provision of clean energy solutions as well as disaster relief and temporary emergency housing. Rx SeedCoin has created a Crypto Currency Coin called SOW-Coin (aka "the Coin of Compassion") to capitalize their projects by creating a community of people who help each other by buying, holding and transacting in the SOW-Coin which will soon be able to be converted to ordinary fiat currencies. The concept of the coin is that when SOW-Coin holders buy and transact in SOW-Coin they help finance Rx SeedCoin's relief projects and SOW-Coin holders have a benefit for helping others because they can sell their coins back into the community in order to cover the costs of any emergencies that may arise in their own lives. In this way people "reap what they sow." SOW-Coin has been met with such warm reception that the Coin has been accepted to be traded on Bitmart which is a major Crypto Currency Exchange. The coin is the first ever Stellar Coin wrapped into the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) by Rx SeedCoin engineers yielding WSOW. SOW-Coin is tentatively scheduled for listing on the Bitmart Exchange on December 15, 2021. For more information visit the companies website at RxSeedCoin.io.

Jeff Richfield and David Miller from Rx SeedCoin approached Solar Integrated in late September of 2021 in order to conduct a feasibility study to install and manage the provision of Solar power in a promising Rx SeedCoin project in the Caribbean. One of the unique requirements of this and many other Solar projects around the world is the need for the power to be provided, measured and paid for using Blockchain technology which provides for superior automation, lower cost, corporate governance, transparency, measurement, payment processing and extraordinary benefits and liquidity for stake holders that has never been available prior to the existence of Blockchain technology.

"In Rx SeedCoin projects involving renewable energy supply we are directly experiencing the welcoming of our own SOW-Coin and other Crypto currencies, as the most convenient way to pay for goods and services and allow for the automation through Blockchain technology that tracks the flow of energy and payments received in an automated way that saves money and is transparent and minimizes the potential for waste and fraud," says Jeff Richfield of Rx SeedCoin. "We are a Blockchain technology based project and our developers are highly skilled, as evidenced by our recent creation of a first ever bridge that wraps Stellar Coin into the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and we have strong renewable energy hardware and software partnerships to help complete our current projects. One partner is Candelacoin.com with their IoT device interface that uploads telemetry from power supply systems to the Blockchain for purposes of automatic measurement, billing of clients, facilitation of payments, paying operators, stake holders, taxes and regulators."

"We are happy to engage our rare engineering capabilities in cooperation with Solar Integrated whose products and services we also need. We believe that we can add extraordinary value to Solar Integrated Roofing and we really appreciate their capacity to deliver on the Solar projects that we already have underway," adds David Miller the founder Rx SeedCoin.

"According to industry analysts, Blockchain investment in the energy sector is expected to reach more than $5.8 billion by 2025 for Microgrids alone and other related technology that is becoming dependent on Blockchain to lower costs including, management of Smart Meters and Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs)," says Pablo Diaz President of Solar Integrated Technology. "According to organizations such as Global Market Insights Inc, Blockchain technology in the energy market is predicted to hike to $18 Billion by 2025. Today we are witnessing market capitalization of Trillions of dollars in the Crypto Currency markets because using these types of currencies have utility in payment systems and transparency and fraud prevention for delivery of power. For all these reasons we are compelled to engage with Blockchain technology."

"With hardware like Candelacoin's IoT device becoming popular, and organizations like Rx SeedCoin bringing projects to us we are seeing the use of Blockchain technology rising within the energy sector just like it has everywhere from Amazon, Apple and Facebook to Walmart and Starbucks Coffee. Our experience with Rx SeedCoin has only confirmed that we have to engage with this technology in order to stay on the leading edge of the provision of energy and also to gain access capital and finance that is becoming available through the popularity Decentralized Financing (DeFi) and convenience of instruments like Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) that are based on Blockchain technology," says David Massey, CEO of SIRC. "In Rx SeedCoin we believe that we have found the financial and engineering expertise to help us engage in this important technology and we couldn't be more happy to become a stake holder of SOW-Coin and help support the great work that Rx SeedCoin is doing to help people in the US and around the world."

