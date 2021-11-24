Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2021) - TriSummit Utilities Inc. ("TriSummit or TSU") announced today that it has published its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report, in conjunction with TSU's commitment to reduce GHG emissions from its operations to Net-Zero by 2030. TSU is committed to helping Canada and the world transition to a low-carbon energy system.

"At TriSummit, we are committed to our people, our customers, our communities, indigenous relations and the environment," said Jared Green, President and Chief Executive Officer of TriSummit. "Our inaugural ESG report reflects this. We are committed to delivering energy for a cleaner future."

An electronic version of the 2021 ESG Report is available at: https://www.trisummit.ca/responsibility.

To see how TSU will deliver on its emissions reduction plan visit: https://trisummit-netzero.ca.

About TriSummit Utilities

TSU is a Canadian company with natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation assets. TSU serves approximately 132,000 customers, delivering low carbon energy, safely and reliably. For more information visit: www.trisummit.ca.

TriSummit Utilities Inc.

587-955-3660

communications@trisummit.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "commitment", "committed", "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to TSU or an affiliate of TSU, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, TSU's commitment to net-zero emissions from its operations by 2030. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect TSU's current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in TSU's public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause TSU's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, sought, proposed, estimated or expected, and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. TSU does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

