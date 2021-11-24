Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2021) - Quebec Silica Resources Corp. (CSE: QTZ) ("Quebec Silica," or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a phase of fieldwork has been performed on the Company's flagship Charlevoix Silica Project (the "Property" or the "Project").

Under the advisement of Marc R. LaFlèche, a geological field team has been carrying out a geological and geochemical (radiometric) sampling reconnaissance of the silica deposit. The samples recovered from the property will be analyzed at the Applied Geoscience Laboratory at the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (the "INRS"). The samples will undergo granulochemical, mineragraphic and mineralogical analyses and geometallurgical studies planned for Winter 2021- 2022. These samples will be used to verify and optimize the processes of SiO2 (silica) enrichment and elimination of impurities (such as Fe-Ti and Al) to produce high purity silica. Gravimetric, magnetic (low and high intensity) and electrostatic methods will be used, among others, to optimize the Si02 enrichment process. The purpose of these studies is to determine the suitability of the material for use in the technology industry and the optimal techniques to refine the product.

An environmental field team also traversed the property to perform a high-level environmental assessment and to determine how to construct a low-impact access trail throughout the property. The purpose of the access trail is to be able to permit and execute the subsequent phases of exploration, which are expected to consist of line cutting, additional geophysics surveys, trenching, and drilling.

Professor Marc Richer- LaFlèche is the Scientific Head of the Applied Geoscience Laboratory at the INRS. His research is mainly based on geophysical and geochemical studies and covers a wide range of applications from mining geophysics to marine geoscience and even archaeology. He is a "Qualified Person" for National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Applied Geoscience Laboratory at the INRS

The Applied Geoscience Laboratory conducts geophysical studies for mineral, oil and gas exploration, geotechnics, and archaeology. The research facility has the required equipment and expertise for geoelectrical tomography, electromagnetic induction, gravity, radiometric, aquatic, magnetometry, audiomagetotelluric surveys, and field logistics.

The Company also announces it has retained Sandra D'Angelo through 2267013 Ontario Inc. ("2261013"), an arm's length advisory and consulting services firm to provide the Company with a range of services including marketing, investor relations and other corporate advisory services as may be requested by the Company from time to time. 2267013 is an established Toronto-based financial services company that provides assistance to various issuers in accessing capital markets.

2267013 will assist in broadening our shareholder base by providing access to their network of retail brokers and investment advisors, high net-worth individuals, traditional institutional investors and fund managers, private equity investors, as well as potential strategic corporate investors. Under the terms of the agreement, 2267013 will be paid a monthly fixed fee of C$17,500. The agreement is for an initial period of three months.

About Quebec Silica Resources Corp.

Quebec Silica Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration, and development company focused on exploring, developing, and acquiring industrial mineral resources in Quebec, Canada. The Company is currently focused on its wholly-owned Charlevoix Silica Project, near St. Urbane, Quebec, Canada.

Additional information on Quebec Silica. is available at www.quebecsilica.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

QUEBEC SILICA RESOURCES CORP.

"Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo."

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Elyssia Patterson - CFO

Tel: +1 (778) 683 4324

Email: info@quebecsilica.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor it's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Quebec Silica's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although Quebec Silica believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of Quebec Silica to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/104926