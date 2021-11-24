Cloud DX Inc.: Cloud DX Announces Webinar for Business Updates and Q3 Results

Cloud DX presents Virtual Care as a Platform, the new healthcare delivery, and its revenue streams

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX) (OTCQB:CDXFF), Cloud will post its financial Q3 results after market close on November 29, 2021. A week later, on December 8, 2021 Cloud DX CEO Robert Kaul will host a live webinar to review results and provide a company update. He will discuss how Virtual Care as a Platform stands apart from standard remote monitoring as well as its various associated revenue streams.

"We continue to grow patient access and develop channels. This past quarter, we have signed a number of contracts increasing our access beyond 1 million patientsi and onto our path forward to our initial goal of 9000 patients onboarded and cash flow positive. We'll expand on this at our update as well as review some of our significant partnerships and the growing market signals of our expanding programs (Patient First, Maternal Health Track, Chronic Disease Management, Post-Surgical, AcuScreen), and what to expect in Q1," says Robert Kaul, CEO and Founder.

From detection, diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring - the full cycle of healthcare delivery is a part of our Virtual Care Platform. The future of Cloud DX is bright; we're ready to capture the benefits of the our well laid plans" Kaul concluded.

What | Cloud DX Investor Update: Virtual Care as a Platform and Its Revenue Streams

When | Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Time | 9:00am PST / 12:00pm ESTs

Registration | Click here

Within twenty-four hours after the webinar, the video will be available on the company's YouTube page .

i. Maxwell Telecare provides access to approx. 25,000 qualifying patients. Prizm Media has a patient database of over one million US chronic illness patients. Dagamma's e-commerce site receives up to 50,000 monthly visitors.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers.

Cloud DX Investor Site https://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. # # #

