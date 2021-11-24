The "Fixed-Mobile Convergence in Europe and Asia-Pacific: Trends and Forecasts 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses multi-play services in 16 countries in Europe and Asia-Pacific. It includes forecasts for the adoption of fixed broadband and pay-TV bundles, as well as expectations for the take-up of, and revenue from, fixed-mobile converged bundles in these countries.

Converged infrastructure, mobile competition and operator pricing strategies are some of the key factors that affect the growth in the adoption of fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) in Europe and Asia-Pacific. This forecast report examines the main trends and drivers and provides a 5-year outlook for FMC take-up in 11 countries in Europe and 5 countries in Asia-Pacific.

It is based on several sources, including:

European Core Forecasts and European Telecoms Market Matrix research programs, our Connected Consumer Survey data and our pay-TV forecasts

secondary data, primarily from operators and regulators.

Who should read this report

Integrated operators that have invested in FMC as part of their retail strategy and want to understand its revenue growth potential.

Mobile-only or fixed-only players that want to understand what their addressable market for non-converged services will be by 2025.

Investors who observe, or have stakes in, the current and potential consolidation developments related to convergence in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Operators from outside of Europe and Asia-Pacific that want to know more about the drivers of multi-play and FMC services, and wish to gain access to benchmarks.

Key Metrics:

Total multi-play accounts

Fixed broadband pay TV

(without mobile) accounts

Fixed broadband pay TV

mobile accounts

Fixed broadband mobile

accounts

Total FMC share of fixed

broadband

Total FMC household

penetration

Total FMC SIMD

Total FMC mobile contract

penetration

Average SIMD per FMC account

FMC ARPA

Total FMC retail revenue

Total FMC share in total

telecom retail revenue

Countries Covered

Western Europe

Belgium

France

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Portugal

Spain

UK

Central and Eastern Europe

Poland

Romania

Turkey

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

