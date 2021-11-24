The "Fixed-Mobile Convergence in Europe and Asia-Pacific: Trends and Forecasts 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyses multi-play services in 16 countries in Europe and Asia-Pacific. It includes forecasts for the adoption of fixed broadband and pay-TV bundles, as well as expectations for the take-up of, and revenue from, fixed-mobile converged bundles in these countries.
Converged infrastructure, mobile competition and operator pricing strategies are some of the key factors that affect the growth in the adoption of fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) in Europe and Asia-Pacific. This forecast report examines the main trends and drivers and provides a 5-year outlook for FMC take-up in 11 countries in Europe and 5 countries in Asia-Pacific.
It is based on several sources, including:
- European Core Forecasts and European Telecoms Market Matrix research programs, our Connected Consumer Survey data and our pay-TV forecasts
- secondary data, primarily from operators and regulators.
Who should read this report
- Integrated operators that have invested in FMC as part of their retail strategy and want to understand its revenue growth potential.
- Mobile-only or fixed-only players that want to understand what their addressable market for non-converged services will be by 2025.
- Investors who observe, or have stakes in, the current and potential consolidation developments related to convergence in Europe and Asia-Pacific.
- Operators from outside of Europe and Asia-Pacific that want to know more about the drivers of multi-play and FMC services, and wish to gain access to benchmarks.
Key Metrics:
- Total multi-play accounts
- Fixed broadband pay TV
- (without mobile) accounts
- Fixed broadband pay TV
- mobile accounts
- Fixed broadband mobile
- accounts
- Total FMC share of fixed
- broadband
- Total FMC household
- penetration
- Total FMC SIMD
- Total FMC mobile contract
- penetration
- Average SIMD per FMC account
- FMC ARPA
- Total FMC retail revenue
- Total FMC share in total
- telecom retail revenue
Countries Covered
Western Europe
- Belgium
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Portugal
- Spain
- UK
Central and Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Romania
- Turkey
Asia-Pacific
- Australia
- China
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Thailand
