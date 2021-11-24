Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2021) - ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) (the "Corporation" or the "Company" or "ICEsoft") is pleased to announce its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. Detailed results and Management's discussion and analysis are now available on SEDAR.

Quarterly highlights are as follows:

ICEsoft's Voyent Alert! service is now used by 276 North American municipalities representing a servable population of approximately c.1.3M citizens.

The province of B.C experienced unprecedented flooding. The City of Merritt used Voyent Alert! to help evacuate all 7,000 residents; the Town of Princeton has used Voyent Alert! to evacuate 50% of its 5,000 residents.

1,570 alerts Evacuation Alerts / Orders and Updates were sent out to 613,000 users in Q3 2021.

"Q3 2021 saw Voyent Alert! sales surpass Legacy product sales in Q3 2021 for the first time and system usage trends continue to track with strong upward growth," said Brian McKinney, CEO. "We are seeing a significant uptick in customer interest to subscribe to the Voyent Alert! system within both Canada and the U.S. and expect this increased sales funnel to steadily translate into additional recurring revenue. Voyent Alert! remains actively engaged to support small and medium sized communities with their citizen alerting. Our commitment to serving our customers will continue to translate into improved operating and financial performance as we begin to reach critical mass with the Voyent Alert! solutions."

About ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.:

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. is a software as a service ("SaaS") company. ICEsoft's current software, which is available as freeware with a pay to use version, is used by some 150,000 developers, 20,000 companies, and some 400 paying customers.

