Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Announces $518 Million in Revenue for Year Ended September 30, 2021

- 20% revenue growth caps off 20 years of profitability
- (All amounts in release are in Canadian dollars)
Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse product and services company providing innovative solutions for the healthcare, communications, learning and security sectors, today released its annual results for the year ended September 30, 2021.
Calian Group Ltd. (the "Company") reported revenues for the quarter of $128 million, representing a 4% increase from the $123 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year. For the year ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported revenues of $518 million, a 20% increase from the $432 million in the previous year.
Fourth quarter highlights:
- 80th consecutive profitable quarter
- Revenue of $128 million, a 4% increase over Q4'20
- Adjusted EBITDA of $12.4 million, a 35% increase over Q4'20
- Adjusted net profit of $8.9 million, a 54% increase over Q4'20
- Gross margins of 26%, a new record
- New contract signings of $84 million
Full year 2021 highlights:
- 20th consecutive profitable year
- Revenue of $518 million, a 20% increase over FY20
- Adjusted EBITDA of $51.9 million, a 41% increase over FY20
- Adjusted net profit of $37.2 million, a 58% increase over FY20
- Consolidated gross margin of 24% represents the highest annual gross margin performance in company history
- EBITDA margin exceeds 10%
"Calian passed the half billion-dollar annual revenue mark for the first time in company history. Our success can be attributed to our employees, who execute our four-pillar growth framework-continuous improvement, customer retention, customer diversification and innovation," said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. He continued: "We have never had more technology assets than we have right now and we continue to invest in new assets quarter over quarter. Our unrelenting focus on customer retention means that customer satisfaction remains strong despite the challenges posed by COVID-19. We also diversified our customer base, expanding our military training footprint from Canada only to Europe, becoming one of the leading training partners for NATO in Europe. Calian now has one of the largest diversified Health footprints in Canada. Our pivot to an innovative global growth strategy is working-as a result of the acquisition of Tallysman, we strengthened our antenna offerings, allowing Calian to enter new markets in this vertical, such as electric vehicle manufacturing."
Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $12.4 million, an increase of 35% from $9.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year. For the year ended September 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA was $51.9 million, a 41% increase compared to the $36.8 million in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA has grown nearly 2x (192%) since 2019, when it was reported at $27 million.
Adjusted net profit, which excludes non-cash items related to recent acquisitions, was $8.9 million for the quarter, a 54% increase compared to $5.8 million in the same period of the previous year. For the year ended September 30, 2021, Adjusted net profit was $37.2 million, a 58% increase over the $23.5 million reported in the previous year.
Net profit for the fourth quarter was $1.1 million and $11.2 million for the year ended September 30, 2021, representing a 45% decrease from the $20.4 million in the same period of the previous year, due primarily to the accounting treatment of acquisitions. This marks the 80th consecutive profitable quarter for Calian-20 years of profitability.
"The end of our fiscal year marks multiple key indicators at record levels. Our third consecutive year of double-digit growth, coupled with our highest gross margins and EBITDA margins, indicates our efforts to grow profitably were successful in 2021. In FY22 as in FY21, we will seek opportunities to deploy capital through internal initiatives to harvest our assets, as well as new M&A transactions." said Patrick Houston, Calian CFO.
Kevin Ford, Calian CEO noted: "Our focus on both organic and acquisitive growth persists, as we welcomed SimFront to the Calian family in early October. Their innovative, immersive learning technologies will strengthen our market offerings in this segment. We continue to pursue acquisitive opportunities aligned to our strategic plan."
"We pride ourselves in solving significant and complex customer problems-problems that stand in the way of better health, communications, learning and security. But we can't do this without our dedicated and talented people, who have had to adapt to continue supporting customers throughout the pandemic. At the end of this fiscal year, we find ourselves in a strong position, focused on future growth so we can help more customers in more places succeed and deliver on their objectives," said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO.
Guidance
Canadian dollars in thousands
|Guidance
Low
High
Revenue
|$
|550,000
|$
|590,000
Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|57,000
|$
|61,000
Adjusted net profit
|$
|39,250
|$
|42,750
About Calian
www.calian.com
Calian employs over 4,500 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions. Advanced Technologies provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. Health manages a network of more than 2,400 healthcare professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. IT and Cyber Solutions supports public and private sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets.
Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
CALIAN GROUP LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2021
|2020
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|78,611
|$
|24,235
Accounts receivable
|111,138
|81,109
Work in process
|55,307
|84,132
Inventory
|6,617
|6,095
Prepaid expenses
|9,891
|6,707
Derivative assets
|610
|358
Total current assets
|262,174
|202,636
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Capitalized research and development
|3,217
|3,924
Equipment
|12,411
|11,655
Application software
|8,015
|3,092
Right of use asset
|15,383
|17,595
Investments
|670
|670
Acquired intangible assets
|54,519
|36,191
Deferred tax asset
|1,477
|-
Goodwill
|100,103
|55,290
Total non-current assets
|195,795
|128,417
TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|457,969
|$
|331,053
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|68,093
|72,007
Contingent earn-out
|25,038
|3,251
Provisions
|1,541
|1,038
Unearned contract revenue
|23,321
|13,435
Derivative liabilities
|158
|152
Lease obligations
|3,029
|2,790
Total current liabilities
|121,180
|92,673
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Lease obligations
|14,449
|16,800
Contingent earn-out
|13,224
|11,913
Deferred tax liabilities
|16,756
|9,261
Total non-current liabilities
|44,429
|37,974
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|165,609
|130,647
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Issued capital
|194,960
|107,931
Contributed surplus
|5,224
|2,002
Retained earnings
|91,359
|92,030
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|817
|(1,557
|)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|292,360
|200,406
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|457,969
|$
|331,053
Number of common shares issued and outstanding
|11,285,828
|9,760,032
CALIAN GROUP LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT
For the years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
Revenue
Advanced Technologies
|$
|42,728
|$
|37,570
|$
|166,591
|$
|153,382
Health
|44,167
|56,848
|194,936
|163,035
Learning
|17,561
|14,282
|74,622
|57,834
ITCS
|23,183
|14,357
|82,255
|58,069
Total Revenue
|127,639
|123,057
|518,404
|432,320
Cost of revenues
|94,535
|100,190
|391,667
|343,164
Gross profit
|33,104
|22,867
|126,737
|89,156
Selling and marketing
|4,451
|3,028
|16,334
|12,336
General and administration
|14,223
|9,978
|53,454
|38,012
Research and development
|2,007
|658
|5,020
|1,998
Profit before under noted items
|12,423
|9,203
|51,929
|36,810
Depreciation of equipment, application software and research and development
|1,112
|969
|4,285
|2,976
Depreciation of right of use asset
|781
|734
|3,054
|2,771
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|3,374
|1,684
|11,731
|5,166
Other changes in fair value
|-
|-
|-
|(101
|)
Deemed compensation
|906
|-
|4,006
|-
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
|3,556
|(2,772
|)
|10,336
|(1,882
|)
Profit before interest income and income tax expense
|2,694
|8,588
|18,517
|27,880
Lease obligations interest expense
|107
|123
|450
|475
Interest expense (income)
|63
|19
|360
|185
Profit before income tax expense
|2,524
|8,446
|17,707
|27,220
Income tax expense - current
|1,752
|2,122
|8,399
|8,171
Income tax expense (recovery) - deferred
|(321
|)
|(562
|)
|(1,847
|)
|(1,311
|)
Total income tax expense
|1,431
|1,560
|6,552
|6,860
NET PROFIT
|$
|1,093
|$
|6,886
|$
|11,155
|$
|20,360
Net profit per share:
Basic
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.70
|$
|1.08
|$
|2.25
Diluted
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.70
|$
|1.07
|$
|2.23
CALIAN GROUP LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(Canadian dollars in thousands)
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net profit
|$
|1,093
|$
|6,886
|$
|11,155
|$
|20,360
Items not affecting cash:
Interest expense (income)
|63
|19
|360
|185
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
|3,556
|(2,772
|)
|10,336
|(1,882
|)
Lease obligations interest expense
|107
|123
|450
|475
Income tax expense
|1,431
|1,560
|6,552
|6,860
Employee share purchase plan expense
|45
|78
|399
|199
Share based compensation expense
|428
|279
|1,935
|1,163
Depreciation and amortization
|5,267
|3,387
|19,070
|10,913
Deemed compensation
|906
|-
|4,006
|-
Other changes in fair value
|-
|-
|-
|(101
|)
|12,896
|9,560
|54,263
|38,172
Change in non-cash working capital
Accounts receivable
|(384
|)
|7,256
|(24,114
|)
|(11,676
|)
Work in process
|29,052
|(8,508
|)
|30,934
|(44,911
|)
Prepaid expenses
|1,513
|1,225
|(2,752
|)
|(1,271
|)
Inventory
|(496
|)
|(133
|)
|(446
|)
|(328
|)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(10,022
|)
|2,233
|(6,381
|)
|17,251
Unearned contract revenue
|(3,297
|)
|(12,314
|)
|6,781
|4,501
|29,262
|(681
|)
|58,285
|1,738
Interest received (paid)
|(170
|)
|(142
|)
|(810
|)
|(678
|)
Income tax recovered (paid)
|(1,426
|)
|1,059
|(10,933
|)
|(3,813
|)
|27,666
|236
|46,542
|(2,753
|)
CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuance of common shares net of costs
|1,005
|1,589
|79,299
|70,488
Dividends
|(3,156
|)
|(2,747
|)
|(11,826
|)
|(9,938
|)
Draw (repayment) on line of credit
|-
|-
|-
|(13,000
|)
Payment of lease obligations
|(782
|)
|(656
|)
|(3,033
|)
|(2,508
|)
|(2,933
|)
|(1,814
|)
|64,440
|45,042
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Investments and loan receivable
|-
|-
|-
|(100
|)
Business acquisitions
|351
|(18,855
|)
|(48,757
|)
|(29,288
|)
Capitalized research and development
|(93
|)
|(107
|)
|(430
|)
|(1,227
|)
Equipment and application software
|(2,430
|)
|(1,521
|)
|(7,419
|)
|(4,574
|)
|(2,172
|)
|(20,483
|)
|(56,606
|)
|(35,189
|)
NET CASH (OUTFLOW) INFLOW
|$
|22,561
|$
|(22,061
|)
|$
|54,376
|$
|7,100
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|56,050
|46,296
|24,235
|17,135
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
|$
|78,611
|$
|24,235
|$
|78,611
|$
|24,235
Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures
These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company's performance.
Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company's financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company's results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company's core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.
Adjusted EBITDA
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
Net profit
|$
|1,093
|$
|6,886
|$
|11,155
|$
|20,360
Depreciation of equipment and application software
|1,112
|969
|4,285
|2,976
Depreciation of right of use asset
|781
|734
|3,054
|2,771
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|3,374
|1,684
|11,731
|5,166
Lease interest expense
|107
|123
|450
|475
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
|3,556
|(2,772
|)
|10,336
|(1,882
|)
Interest expense (income)
|63
|19
|360
|185
Deemed Compensation
|906
|-
|4,006
|-
Other changes in fair value
|-
|-
|-
|(101
|)
Income tax
|1,431
|1,560
|6,552
|6,860
Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|12,423
|$
|9,203
|$
|51,929
|$
|36,810
Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
Net profit
|$
|1,093
|$
|6,886
|$
|11,155
|$
|20,360
Other changes in fair value
|-
|-
|-
|(101
|)
Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out
|3,556
|(2,772
|)
|10,336
|(1,882
|)
Deemed Compensation
|906
|-
|4,006
|-
Amortization of intangibles
|3,374
|1,684
|11,731
|5,166
Adjusted net profit
|8,929
|5,798
|$
|37,228
|$
|23,543
Weighted average number of common shares basic
|11,271,536
|9,732,754
|10,599,693
|9,044,588
Adjusted EPS Basic
|0.79
|0.60
|3.51
|2.60
Adjusted EPS Diluted
|0.79
|0.59
|3.50
|2.59
The Company uses adjusted net profit and adjusted earnings per share, which remove the impact of our acquisition amortization and gains, resulting in accounting for acquisitions and changes in fair value to measure our performance. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under the International Financial Reporting Standards. Our definition of adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measure as shown above.
