Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Announces $518 Million in Revenue for Year Ended September 30, 2021

20% revenue growth caps off 20 years of profitability

(All amounts in release are in Canadian dollars)

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse product and services company providing innovative solutions for the healthcare, communications, learning and security sectors, today released its annual results for the year ended September 30, 2021.

Calian Group Ltd. (the "Company") reported revenues for the quarter of $128 million, representing a 4% increase from the $123 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year. For the year ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported revenues of $518 million, a 20% increase from the $432 million in the previous year.

Fourth quarter highlights:

80 th consecutive profitable quarter

consecutive profitable quarter Revenue of $128 million, a 4% increase over Q4'20

Adjusted EBITDA of $12.4 million, a 35% increase over Q4'20

Adjusted net profit of $8.9 million, a 54% increase over Q4'20

Gross margins of 26%, a new record

New contract signings of $84 million

Full year 2021 highlights:

20 th consecutive profitable year

consecutive profitable year Revenue of $518 million, a 20% increase over FY20

Adjusted EBITDA of $51.9 million, a 41% increase over FY20

Adjusted net profit of $37.2 million, a 58% increase over FY20

Consolidated gross margin of 24% represents the highest annual gross margin performance in company history

EBITDA margin exceeds 10%

"Calian passed the half billion-dollar annual revenue mark for the first time in company history. Our success can be attributed to our employees, who execute our four-pillar growth framework-continuous improvement, customer retention, customer diversification and innovation," said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. He continued: "We have never had more technology assets than we have right now and we continue to invest in new assets quarter over quarter. Our unrelenting focus on customer retention means that customer satisfaction remains strong despite the challenges posed by COVID-19. We also diversified our customer base, expanding our military training footprint from Canada only to Europe, becoming one of the leading training partners for NATO in Europe. Calian now has one of the largest diversified Health footprints in Canada. Our pivot to an innovative global growth strategy is working-as a result of the acquisition of Tallysman, we strengthened our antenna offerings, allowing Calian to enter new markets in this vertical, such as electric vehicle manufacturing."

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $12.4 million, an increase of 35% from $9.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year. For the year ended September 30, 2021, Adjusted EBITDA was $51.9 million, a 41% increase compared to the $36.8 million in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA has grown nearly 2x (192%) since 2019, when it was reported at $27 million.

Adjusted net profit, which excludes non-cash items related to recent acquisitions, was $8.9 million for the quarter, a 54% increase compared to $5.8 million in the same period of the previous year. For the year ended September 30, 2021, Adjusted net profit was $37.2 million, a 58% increase over the $23.5 million reported in the previous year.

Net profit for the fourth quarter was $1.1 million and $11.2 million for the year ended September 30, 2021, representing a 45% decrease from the $20.4 million in the same period of the previous year, due primarily to the accounting treatment of acquisitions. This marks the 80th consecutive profitable quarter for Calian-20 years of profitability.

"The end of our fiscal year marks multiple key indicators at record levels. Our third consecutive year of double-digit growth, coupled with our highest gross margins and EBITDA margins, indicates our efforts to grow profitably were successful in 2021. In FY22 as in FY21, we will seek opportunities to deploy capital through internal initiatives to harvest our assets, as well as new M&A transactions." said Patrick Houston, Calian CFO.

Kevin Ford, Calian CEO noted: "Our focus on both organic and acquisitive growth persists, as we welcomed SimFront to the Calian family in early October. Their innovative, immersive learning technologies will strengthen our market offerings in this segment. We continue to pursue acquisitive opportunities aligned to our strategic plan."

"We pride ourselves in solving significant and complex customer problems-problems that stand in the way of better health, communications, learning and security. But we can't do this without our dedicated and talented people, who have had to adapt to continue supporting customers throughout the pandemic. At the end of this fiscal year, we find ourselves in a strong position, focused on future growth so we can help more customers in more places succeed and deliver on their objectives," said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO.

Guidance

Canadian dollars in thousands



Guidance

Low High Revenue $ 550,000 $ 590,000

Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,000 $ 61,000 Adjusted net profit $ 39,250 $ 42,750

About Calian

www.calian.com

Calian employs over 4,500 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions. Advanced Technologies provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. Health manages a network of more than 2,400 healthcare professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. IT and Cyber Solutions supports public and private sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:

info@calian.com

613-599-8600 x 2298

Investor Relations inquiries:

ir@calian.com

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

CALIAN GROUP LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 ASSETS



CURRENT ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents $ 78,611 $ 24,235 Accounts receivable 111,138 81,109 Work in process 55,307 84,132 Inventory 6,617 6,095 Prepaid expenses 9,891 6,707 Derivative assets 610 358 Total current assets 262,174 202,636 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Capitalized research and development 3,217 3,924 Equipment 12,411 11,655 Application software 8,015 3,092 Right of use asset 15,383 17,595 Investments 670 670 Acquired intangible assets 54,519 36,191 Deferred tax asset 1,477 - Goodwill 100,103 55,290 Total non-current assets 195,795 128,417 TOTAL ASSETS $ 457,969 $ 331,053 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 68,093 72,007 Contingent earn-out 25,038 3,251 Provisions 1,541 1,038 Unearned contract revenue 23,321 13,435 Derivative liabilities 158 152 Lease obligations 3,029 2,790 Total current liabilities 121,180 92,673 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease obligations 14,449 16,800 Contingent earn-out 13,224 11,913 Deferred tax liabilities 16,756 9,261 Total non-current liabilities 44,429 37,974 TOTAL LIABILITIES 165,609 130,647 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Issued capital 194,960 107,931 Contributed surplus 5,224 2,002 Retained earnings 91,359 92,030 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 817 (1,557 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 292,360 200,406 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 457,969 $ 331,053 Number of common shares issued and outstanding 11,285,828 9,760,032

CALIAN GROUP LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET PROFIT

For the years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Canadian dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended Year ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue







Advanced Technologies $ 42,728 $ 37,570 $ 166,591 $ 153,382 Health 44,167 56,848 194,936 163,035 Learning 17,561 14,282 74,622 57,834 ITCS 23,183 14,357 82,255 58,069 Total Revenue 127,639 123,057 518,404 432,320 Cost of revenues 94,535 100,190 391,667 343,164 Gross profit 33,104 22,867 126,737 89,156 Selling and marketing 4,451 3,028 16,334 12,336 General and administration 14,223 9,978 53,454 38,012 Research and development 2,007 658 5,020 1,998 Profit before under noted items 12,423 9,203 51,929 36,810 Depreciation of equipment, application software and research and development 1,112 969 4,285 2,976 Depreciation of right of use asset 781 734 3,054 2,771 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,374 1,684 11,731 5,166 Other changes in fair value - - - (101 ) Deemed compensation 906 - 4,006 - Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 3,556 (2,772 ) 10,336 (1,882 ) Profit before interest income and income tax expense 2,694 8,588 18,517 27,880 Lease obligations interest expense 107 123 450 475 Interest expense (income) 63 19 360 185 Profit before income tax expense 2,524 8,446 17,707 27,220 Income tax expense - current 1,752 2,122 8,399 8,171 Income tax expense (recovery) - deferred (321 ) (562 ) (1,847 ) (1,311 ) Total income tax expense 1,431 1,560 6,552 6,860 NET PROFIT $ 1,093 $ 6,886 $ 11,155 $ 20,360 Net profit per share : Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.70 $ 1.08 $ 2.25 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.70 $ 1.07 $ 2.23

CALIAN GROUP LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

(Canadian dollars in thousands)

Three months ended Year ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net profit $ 1,093 $ 6,886 $ 11,155 $ 20,360 Items not affecting cash: Interest expense (income) 63 19 360 185 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 3,556 (2,772 ) 10,336 (1,882 ) Lease obligations interest expense 107 123 450 475 Income tax expense 1,431 1,560 6,552 6,860 Employee share purchase plan expense 45 78 399 199 Share based compensation expense 428 279 1,935 1,163 Depreciation and amortization 5,267 3,387 19,070 10,913 Deemed compensation 906 - 4,006 - Other changes in fair value - - - (101 ) 12,896 9,560 54,263 38,172 Change in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable (384 ) 7,256 (24,114 ) (11,676 ) Work in process 29,052 (8,508 ) 30,934 (44,911 ) Prepaid expenses 1,513 1,225 (2,752 ) (1,271 ) Inventory (496 ) (133 ) (446 ) (328 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (10,022 ) 2,233 (6,381 ) 17,251 Unearned contract revenue (3,297 ) (12,314 ) 6,781 4,501 29,262 (681 ) 58,285 1,738 Interest received (paid) (170 ) (142 ) (810 ) (678 ) Income tax recovered (paid) (1,426 ) 1,059 (10,933 ) (3,813 ) 27,666 236 46,542 (2,753 ) CASH FLOWS GENERATED FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of common shares net of costs 1,005 1,589 79,299 70,488 Dividends (3,156 ) (2,747 ) (11,826 ) (9,938 ) Draw (repayment) on line of credit - - - (13,000 ) Payment of lease obligations (782 ) (656 ) (3,033 ) (2,508 ) (2,933 ) (1,814 ) 64,440 45,042 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Investments and loan receivable - - - (100 ) Business acquisitions 351 (18,855 ) (48,757 ) (29,288 ) Capitalized research and development (93 ) (107 ) (430 ) (1,227 ) Equipment and application software (2,430 ) (1,521 ) (7,419 ) (4,574 ) (2,172 ) (20,483 ) (56,606 ) (35,189 ) NET CASH (OUTFLOW) INFLOW $ 22,561 $ (22,061 ) $ 54,376 $ 7,100 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 56,050 46,296 24,235 17,135 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 78,611 $ 24,235 $ 78,611 $ 24,235

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to most comparable IFRS measures

These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS; therefore, others using these terms may calculate them differently. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these are necessarily nonrecurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities may define the above measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to use similarly named non-GAAP measures of other entities to compare performance of those entities to the Company's performance.

Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides users of the Company's financial reports with enhanced understanding of the Company's results and related trends and increases transparency and clarity into the core results of the business. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that do not reflect, in our opinion, the Company's core performance and helps users of our MD&A to better analyze our results, enabling comparability of our results from one period to another.

Adjusted EBITDA



Three months ended Year ended

September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Net profit $ 1,093 $ 6,886 $ 11,155 $ 20,360 Depreciation of equipment and application software 1,112 969 4,285 2,976 Depreciation of right of use asset 781 734 3,054 2,771 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,374 1,684 11,731 5,166 Lease interest expense 107 123 450 475 Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 3,556 (2,772 ) 10,336 (1,882 ) Interest expense (income) 63 19 360 185 Deemed Compensation 906 - 4,006 - Other changes in fair value - - - (101 ) Income tax 1,431 1,560 6,552 6,860 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,423 $ 9,203 $ 51,929 $ 36,810

Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS



Three months ended Year ended

September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Net profit $ 1,093

$ 6,886

$ 11,155 $ 20,360 Other changes in fair value - - - (101 ) Changes in fair value related to contingent earn-out 3,556 (2,772 ) 10,336 (1,882 ) Deemed Compensation 906 - 4,006 - Amortization of intangibles 3,374 1,684 11,731 5,166 Adjusted net profit 8,929 5,798 $ 37,228 $ 23,543 Weighted average number of common shares basic 11,271,536 9,732,754 10,599,693 9,044,588 Adjusted EPS Basic 0.79 0.60 3.51 2.60 Adjusted EPS Diluted 0.79 0.59 3.50 2.59

The Company uses adjusted net profit and adjusted earnings per share, which remove the impact of our acquisition amortization and gains, resulting in accounting for acquisitions and changes in fair value to measure our performance. These measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-GAAP measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-GAAP measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under the International Financial Reporting Standards. Our definition of adjusted profit and adjusted earnings per share will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for or be considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-GAAP measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measures. The Company has reconciled adjusted profit to the most comparable International Financial Reporting Standards financial measure as shown above.

