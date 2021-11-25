Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro to Present at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on December 8, 2021

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro", or the "Company") (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021 on Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST. Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021

Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM Eastern Time

9:00 AM Pacific Time

6:00 PM Central European Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43732

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with Aduro, and watch the Company's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here:

https://canada.snn.network/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event website is available here: https://canada.snn.network/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform using this link under the tab "Agenda": https://canada.snn.network/agenda

News Compliments of Accesswire

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost - a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, the Company has developed a pre-pilot reactor system to upgrade heavy petroleum into lighter oil.

For further information, please contact:

Ofer Vicus, CEO

ovicus@adurocleantech.com

Craig MacPhail, Investor Relations

ir@adurocleantech.com

+1 604-362-7011

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/674629/Aduro-to-Present-at-the-SNN-Network-Canada-Virtual-Event-on-December-8-2021