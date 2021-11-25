Saniona AB's Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2022

PRESS RELEASE

November25, 2021

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announcedthe composition of the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2022.



Pursuant to the instruction and charter for the Nomination Committee adopted by the general meeting, the Nomination Committee shall comprise of three members, which shall be the Chairman of the Board of Directors and two members appointed by the two largest shareholders as of last September. On September 30, 2021, the two largest shareholders, which desired to appoint a representative to the Nomination Committee, were Jørgen Drejer and New Leaf Ventures. Each such shareholder has appointed a representative, as shown below, who together with the Chairman of the Board of Directors will form Saniona AB's Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee's members are:

Søren Skjærbæk, Partner at Ursus law firm, Vejle, Denmark, appointed by Jørgen Drejer

John Haurum, professional board member for life science companies and former CEO of F-star Biotechnology Limited, Cambridge, UK, appointed by New Leaf Ventures

J. Donald deBethizy, Chairman of Saniona AB's Board





The Nomination Committee shall prepare and submit proposals to the Annual General Meeting 2022 regarding:

election of the Chairman at the Annual General Meeting

election of the Chairman and other members of the Board;

remuneration for the Chairman and for each of the other members of the Board and, if applicable, remuneration for committee work;

election of the auditor and the auditor's remuneration; and

principles for appointing the Nomination Committee.





The instruction and charter for the Nomination Committee in Saniona AB can be found in the Corporate Governance section at the company's website, www.saniona.com.

Saniona AB's Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday May 25, 2022 in Malmö. The Nomination Committee's proposals will be presented in the notice to the Annual General Meeting and on the company's web site.

Shareholders who would like to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so via e-mail to CLO@saniona.com marked "Recommendation to the Nomination Committee" or by ordinary mail to the address:



Recommendation to the Nomination Committee

Saniona AB

Smedeland 26B, DK-2600

Glostrup,

Denmark

To ensure that the proposals can be considered by the Nomination Committee, proposals shall be submitted in due time before the Annual General Meeting, but not later than February 25, 2022.

For more information, please contact

Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer, Saniona. Office: + 1

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:00 CET on 25November 2021.

About Saniona

Saniona is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients suffering from rare diseases for which there are a lack of available treatment options. The company's lead product candidate, Tesomet, is in mid-stage clinical trials for hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome, serious rare disorders characterized by severe weight gain, disturbances of metabolic functions and uncontrollable hunger. Saniona has developed a proprietary ion channel drug discovery engine anchored by IONBASE, a database of more than 130,000 compounds, of which more than 20,000 are Saniona's proprietary ion channel modulators. Through its ion channel expertise, Saniona is advancing two wholly-owned ion channel modulators, SAN711 and SAN903. SAN711 is in a Phase 1 clinical trial and may be applicable in the treatment of rare neuropathic disorders, and SAN903 is in preclinical development for rare inflammatory, fibrotic and hematological disorders. Led by an experienced scientific and operational team, Saniona has an established research organization in the Copenhagen area, Denmark, and a corporate office in the Boston, Massachusetts area, U.S. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap.

Attachment