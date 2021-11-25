Lexvor Wireless Announces Their Latest Innovation, the Uptime Guarantee

Service Automatically Credits Lexvor Customers for Network Downtime and Slowdowns

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2021 / Lexvor Wireless ( Lexvor ), today announced the latest in their long line of innovations, the Uptime Guarantee, is on track to launch in Q2 of 2022. This software-based service monitors the customer's access to the Lexvor cellular network. Any downtime detected is then automatically credited to the user's bill with no need to reach out to customer service. Most wireless services make you ask for a credit if their network goes down. Lexvor doesn't think that's fair.

As part of the Lexvor commitment to protecting your privacy, the software only monitors the customers network access and does it over a secure connection. Users can turn the software on and off with the click of a button. The other features, like phone diagnostics, are completely under the user's control.

The Uptime Guarantee is another feature that sets Lexvor apart from how the rest of the wireless industry does things. No more endless hours waiting on hold on or stuck in online chats trying to adjust your bill. Not only does the software work behind the scenes monitoring network access, it can also diagnose issues with your device. If you drop your phone, the Uptime software can scan the phone to make sure it is still working properly. The customer can also use the software to troubleshoot any phone issues and make repair recommendations. This is part of Lexvor's commitment to support the Right to Repair movement.

In addition to the time saved, Lexvor saves you money on plans and phones at a very competitive price . You can choose the value Unlimited plan that offers unlimited talk, text, and data at fast 4G speeds, or take advantage of blazing 5G speed with either the Unlimited GO or Unlimited GO Max plans.

Lexvor CEO Mychal Riley spoke about their latest industry leading innovation

ABOUT LEXVOR WIRELESS

After years of riding the carrier carousel, the Lexvor founders concluded that there must be a better way to offer wireless service. They founded Lexvor as not just another Telecom company, but as a disruptor looking to revolutionize the industry. They are leading the way with E-sims, quick app-based customer service, One Touch upgrades, and even individualized language customer service for foreign language speakers. Life is hard enough already, why should your wireless carrier make it harder? Lexvor is a tech forward company with a commitment to providing excellent quality service and make every part of cellular service easy. Your switch to excellence is as simple as contacting one of our dedicated team members. Lexvor strives to provide the best quality service and the latest devices with their Unlimited plans. They believe that the service will be remembered long after the price is forgotten. Lexvor clients get access to all their rewards and benefits with no extra fees or payments, including access to their online store, lounges, and any future benefits. They value you and respect your time, budget, and lifestyle. This philosophy is why you will never experience long waits or hold times, pay for network downtime and slowdowns, or sacrifice the finer things due to your carrier. Go see the video on their homepage showing data speeds over 3 Gig per second.

