Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 24/11/2021 is €12.37



25.11.2021 / 13:09

Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")

Malta, 25.11.2021

Malta, 25.11.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent weekly estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of €12.37.

GBC AG, an independent capital markets research firm, issued an updated report on Cryptology after the share split with a "BUY" rating. Adjusting for the 20-1 stock split, GBC increased its price target to €18.35. The shares closed yesterday around €8.50, implying over a 50% discount to GBC's price target.

Cryptology CEO, Patrick Lowry, said "Bitcoin continues to hold a strong position in the high $50k region while altcoins continue to pump. Q4 is always a historically strong period for crypto, and this year doesn't seem to be any different."

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com

