DJ Société du Grand Paris: Final terms - Issue of EUR 1,750,000,000 0.300 per cent. Notes due 25 November 2031

Société du Grand Paris: Final terms - Issue of EUR 1,750,000,000 0.300 per cent. Notes due 25 November 2031 25-Nov-2021

Final Terms dated 24 November 2021

Société du Grand Paris

Issue of EUR 1,750,000,000 0.300 per cent. Notes due 25 November 2031 under the Euro 30,000,000,000 Green Euro Medium Term Note Programme

SERIES NO: 16 TRANCHE NO: 1

MIFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPs ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five (5) categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by the European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA") on 5 February 2018, has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments (as amended "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

UK MIFIR PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPs ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five (5) categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by ESMA on 5 February 2018 (in accordance with the FCA's policy statement entitled "Brexit our approach to EU non-legislative materials") has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is only eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS"), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MiFIR"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (EEA). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU on insurance distribution (as amended, the "IDD"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the FSMA and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

PART A CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the base prospectus dated 9 July 2021 which received approval n°21-312 from the Autorité des marches financiers (the "AMF") on 9 July 2021 (the "Base Prospectus") which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with such Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Final Terms and the Base Prospectus will be available on the Issuer's website (https:// www.societedugrandparis.fr/publications-financieres-1870) and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

1. i. Issuer: Société du Grand Paris 2. i. Series Number: 16 ii. Tranche Number: 1 iii. Date on which the Notes become fungible: Not Applicable 3. Specified Currency: Euro ("EUR") 4. Aggregate Nominal Amount: i. Series: EUR 1,750,000,000 ii. Tranche: EUR 1,750,000,000 5. Issue Price: 99.568 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount 6. i. Specified Denominations: EUR 100,000 7. i. Issue Date: 26 November 2021 ii. Interest Commencement Issue Date Date: 8. Maturity Date: 25 November 2031 9. Interest Basis: 0.300 per cent. Fixed Rate (further particulars specified below) 10. Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early redemption, Redemption Basis: the Notes will be redeemed at 100 per cent. of their nominal amount on the Maturity Date. 11. Change of Interest Basis: Not Applicable 12. Put/Call Options: Not Applicable 13. Make-Whole Redemption: Not Applicable 14. Residual Maturity Call Option: Not Applicable 15. i. Status of the Notes: Senior ii. Date of Conseil de Resolution of the Conseil de surveillance of the Issuer dated surveillance & Directoire approval 19 January 2021 and Resolution of the Directoire of the Issuer for issuance of Notes obtained: dated 17 November 2021. PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE 16. Fixed Rate Note Provisions: Applicable i. Rate of Interest: 0.300 per cent. per annum payable annually in arrear on each Interest Payment Date. ii. Interest Payment Dates: 25 November in each year commencing on 25 November 2022. iii. Fixed Coupon Amount: EUR 300 per Specified Denomination, subject to the Broken Amount below. There will be a first short coupon in respect of the Interest Period from, and including, the Interest Commencement Date to, iv. Broken Amount(s): but excluding, 25 November 2022 which will amount to EUR 299.18 per Specified Denomination payable on the Interest Payment Date falling on 25 November 2022. v. Day Count Fraction: Actual/Actual - ICMA vi. Determination Dates: 25 November in each year 17. Floating Rate Note Provisions: Not Applicable 18. Fixed/Floating Rate Notes: Not Applicable 19. Zero Coupon Note Provisions: Not Applicable 20. Inflation Linked Note Provisions: Not Applicable PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION 21. Call Option: Not Applicable 22. Make-whole Redemption: Not Applicable 23. Residual Maturity Call Option: Not Applicable

