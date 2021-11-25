Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 614/21: Listing of redemption rights of Torslanda Property Investment AB (616/21)

Correction refers to instrument name, marked in bold below. With effect from November 26, 2021, the redemption rights in Torslanda Property Investment AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 07, 2021. Instrument: Redemption rights Short name: TORSAB SR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017131063 Order book ID: 241768 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com