Donnerstag, 25.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire
25.11.2021 | 16:41
144 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption rights of Torslanda Property Investment AB (616/21)

With effect from November 26, 2021, the redemption rights in Torslanda Property
Investment AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue up until and including December 07, 2021. 

Instrument:   Redemption rights            
Short name:   TORSAB SR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017131063              
Order book ID:  241768                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
