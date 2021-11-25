EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Research Update/Research Update
GBC AG PUBLISHES INITIAL EQUITY RESEARCH REPORT WITH BUY RECOMMENDATION AND PRICE TARGET OF EUR 1.05
Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 25 November 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) receives an analyst vote. On Monday 22nd the research house GBC AG (www.gbc-ag.de/) publishes its first coverage equity research on the Company and from now on, GBC analysts Matthias Greiffenbergerand Felix Haugg will cover the further development of Igea Pharma NV with continuous assessment.
In their study, GBC highlights how "The CBD market is growing strongly and with a focus on quality leadership and pure extraction" further stating that "IGEA Pharma's new business model should be able to occupy an attractive niche market positioning the company at the highest quality level with CBD from CO2 extraction".
In GBC's view "In the long term, significantly higher prices can probably be achieved, provided that their own brand is established" and the analyst comment that "In addition to the declared goal of becoming the quality leader, the company also plans to become the cost leader. and therefore, very high margins should be possible".
Based on the valuation model, GBC has determined a fair value of € 1.05 (CHF 1.13) per share and assign a BUY rating.
The full GBC study is available for download at www.igeapharma.nl
About IGEA
IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl
