Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Confidence International AB (617/21)

With effect from December 01, 2021, the subscription rights in Confidence International AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 10, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: CONF TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017131022 Order book ID: 241780 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from December 01, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Confidence International AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: CONF BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017131030 Order book ID: 241781 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com