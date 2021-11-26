Anzeige
Freitag, 26.11.2021
Breaking News am Freitag: Alle Zeichen auf Sturm!
WKN: A2PEF7 ISIN: SE0012313302 Ticker-Symbol: 9T2 
Frankfurt
26.11.21
08:16 Uhr
0,214 Euro
-0,018
-7,76 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
26.11.2021 | 11:53
101 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Confidence International AB (617/21)

With effect from December 01, 2021, the subscription rights in Confidence
International AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue up until and including December 10, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   CONF TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017131022              
Order book ID:  241780                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from December 01, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Confidence
International AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   CONF BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017131030              
Order book ID:  241781                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
