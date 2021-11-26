Anzeige
Freitag, 26.11.2021
Breaking News am Freitag: Alle Zeichen auf Sturm!
WKN: A2PFHV ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 
Frankfurt
26.11.21
09:16 Uhr
12,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
26.11.2021 | 13:19
Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2021

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2021 26-Nov-2021 / 11:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2021 26 November 2021

A copy of DMGT's 2021 Annual Report and Accounts, Notice of Annual General Meeting, Form of Proxy and web default letter (for those shareholders opting for electronic communications) have been uploaded and will be available for inspection in due course at: www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism.

These documents have been posted today to those shareholders who are eligible to receive or have requested them.

Disclosure of Home Member State

For the purposes of the Transparency Directive, the Home Member State of Daily Mail and General Trust plc is the United Kingdom. For further information 

For analyst and institutional enquiries: 
Tim Collier, Group CFO          +44 20 3615 2902 
Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations +44 20 3615 2903 
 
For media enquiries: 
Tim Burt, Teneo              +44 7583 413254 
Doug Campbell, Teneo           +44 7753 136628 
Jesse Matthews, Teneo           +44 7912 783513

About DMGT

DMGT manages a portfolio of companies that provide businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, events, news and entertainment. The Group takes a long-term approach to investment and has market-leading positions in consumer media, property information and events & exhibitions. In total, DMGT generates revenues of around GBP1bn.

ISIN:      GB00BJQZC279 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      DMGT 
LEI Code:    4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  127753 
EQS News ID:  1252267 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1252267&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2021 06:48 ET (11:48 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
