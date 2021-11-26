Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2021) - Elixxer Ltd. (TSXV: ELXR) (OTCQB: ELIXF) (the "Corporation" or "Elixxer") is pleased to announce that Mr. Jeremy Green has been appointed to the Corporation's board of directors. Mr. Green is replacing Mr. Jeff Cheah who has resigned due to health reasons.

Mr. Green's career spans over twenty years in the banking industry. Until recently, he was senior director for online and mobile banking with a major Canadian chartered bank. Prior to that, he spent ten years with a competing Canadian chartered bank where he worked on numerous large scale retail banking projects, both in North America and in Europe. In addition, he has been a leading speaker on digital banking strategies at numerous industry conferences. Mr. Green holds a bachelor's degree in administration from Simon Fraser University and an MBA in finance from Wilfrid Laurier University. Mr. Green's appointment is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Elixxer Ltd. (www.elixxer.com)

Elixxer Ltd. is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ELXR) and the US OTCQB exchange (OTCQB: ELXIF).

Through its partners, Elixxer presently has significant interests in Australia, Jamaica, Switzerland, Italy, and Canada.

