Rapala VMC Oyj: RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: CHANGES IN THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Rapala VMC Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

November 26, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION: CHANGES IN THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE



Implementation of the new ONE RAPALA VMC strategy is progressing much faster and is significantly ahead of the plan. A key element of the new ONE RAPALA VMC strategy is for our managers to work closer with our business units around the world with as few management layers as possible in between. To further simplify the management structure and to maintain the current transitional momentum the Helsinki based HR will from now on support more regional Rapala VMC teams with focus on Europe.

In connection with these changes in emphasis of group HR management Head of Group Human Resources Tiina Rolig has decided to pursue opportunities elsewhere and she will leave Rapala VMC and the Executive Committee before the end of November.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

Nicolas Warchalowski

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Olli Aho, General Counsel, +358 9 7562 540

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala VMC group is the world's leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and Rapala's distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, Russia, Indonesia and the UK. Rapala VMC group's brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing outside of the USA as well as Okuma in Europe and Russia. Group, with net sales of EUR 261 million in 2020, employs some 2 100 people in 42 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.





Attachment