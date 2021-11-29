The "Europe Wood Activated Carbon Market Size, Share Trends Analysis Report 2021 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe wood activated carbon market size is expected to reach USD 62.7 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.1%
Growing concerns regarding water quality are expected to drive the market. With the alarming rate of adverse effects of contaminated water on human health, there is a proportionate increase in demand for wastewater treatment technologies in Europe.
Almost 70.0% of the wastewater generated goes for treatment in Europe. In Russian Federation, the volume of wastewater treatment is about 14 cubic kilometers annually. The retreated water is predominantly used for agricultural irrigation and environmental applications.
Moreover, increasing water scarcity due to increased urbanization and population explosion are creating the demand for wood activated carbon in wastewater applications.
Major industry participants are investing in research and development. Due to fierce industry rivalry, there has been an increased effort by companies to achieve high product differentiation. Government and companies are taking efforts to encourage the use of activated carbon within key end-use industries. All these factors are expected to benefit the market over the forecast period.
Europe Wood Activated Carbon Market Report Highlights
- The powdered segment dominated the market due to its high adsorption capacity and ability to fulfill broad treatment objectives and remove a range of particulates
- The water and air filtration application segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to its ability to absorb toxins, viruses, bacteria, fungus, drugs, and chemicals found in water and air
- In France, the market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of major cosmetic manufacturers in the country. France is a prominent manufacturer as well as an exporter of cosmetic products
Europe Wood Activated Carbon Market Variables, Trends Scope
Market Driver Analysis
- Growing Demand for Water Treatment Processes
- Increased Air Purification Demand
Market Restraint Impact Analysis
- Volatility in Raw Material Prices
Market Opportunity Analysis
Market Challenge Analysis
Market Lineage Outlook
Penetration Growth Prospect Mapping
Industry Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Materials Trends
- Manufacturing/Technology Trends
- Sales Channel Analysis
Price Trade Analysis, 2017 to 2028
- Factor Influencing Prices
Trade Balance Assessment, Hs Code 4402
- Top Importers, Key Country Analysis (Volume Value)
- Top Exporters, Key Country Analysis (Volume Value)
Regulatory Framework
- Handling Storage
- Safety
- Environment Hazard Assessment
- Reach Regulation
- Classification Labelling
- Transport
COVID-19 Impact
Europe Wood Activated Carbon Market Business Environment Analysis
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Calgon Carbon Corporation
- Carbon Activated Corporation
- Chemviron
- Donau Carbon Gmbh
- Eurocarb Products Limited
- Gryfskand Sp. Z O.O.
- Induceramic
- Ingevity
- Jacobi Carbons Group
- Kuraray Europe Gmbh
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8epir2
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005332/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900