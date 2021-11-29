TOUR EIFFEL: Société de la Tour Eiffel sells to a fund managed by Novaxia Investissement two empty office buildings located in Saint-Germain-en-Laye

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, November 29, 2021 - 5:45 pm

Société de la Tour Eiffel sells to a fund managed by Novaxia Investissement two empty office buildings located in Saint-Germain-en-Laye

Société de la Tour Eiffel announces the sale of two empty office buildings to Novaxia, major player of urban renewal, totalling 3 400 m² in Saint Germain en Laye.

« With this new transaction, we are nearing the end of the asset disposal plan launched in 2019 by Société de la Tour Eiffel », said Christel Zordan, Chief Executive Officer.

Deal advisors: Oudot & Associés / JLL / Segat

About Société de la Tour Eiffel Société de la Tour Eiffel is an integrated commercial real estate company with €1.8 bn in assets and a powerful service culture. It operates across the real estate cycle, supporting companies of all sizes and sectors, and directly manages assets in high-potential regions via a rigorous management process. The real estate company manages its real estate portfolio, which is currently growing fast, for the long term. It is implementing a strategic refocus on 100% office property, 80% in Greater Paris and 20% in high-potential regions and is now established as a leading actor in the sector. Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris (Compartment B) - ISIN Code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - Indexes: IEIF Foncières, IEIF Immobilier France. www.societetoureiffel.com

